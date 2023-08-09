Kim Kardashian and Marc Jacobs are collaborating. Months after the Balenciaga scandal, she is now fronting another designer brand. They uploaded a close-up of the reality TV star to their official Instagram on August 8.

She worked closely with Balenciaga for several years but later said she was “re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand following a controversial holiday campaign that featured children. Kim Kardashian is now working with Marc Jacobs shortly after her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. However, Jacobs’ fall collection has divided fans.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim K fronts Marc Jacobs

Kim Kardashian appeared on Marc Jacobs’ Instagram on August 8, with no explanation. A close-up of Kim’s eye, eyebrow, glossy lips, and half of her face was uploaded with white writing of the brand name.

Over 39K likes have been received on the snapshot, which Kim reshared to her Instagram Story. She is part of the brand’s Fall 2023 campaign which launched on the same day.

The brand shared an Instagram Story of three of the same pictures – the same as on their social media – being put up on a public board. In the only other grid post, they videoed Kim holding a Marc Jacobs bag, wearing white shoes.

Fans divided over fall collection

When Kim’s face appeared on Marc Jacobs’s Instagram, many were shocked at how she was yet again the face of a brand. One fan wrote: “What happened with other models??? WHY KIM on everything 😩😩😩😩.”

Another said: “Not her again… 😩😩😩 I’ve got that whole family on blocked yet I’m still seeing them against my will.”

While a Marc Jacobs fan simply said they unfollowed the brand, a supporter wrote: “She’s so iconic you don’t even have to mention her name. Everyone knows those lips/eyes.”

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inside Kim’s collab with Marc

The Marc Jacobs website shows Kim holding a brand made by the designer, with slick black hair. She is wearing polka dots and tall white heels, while the company writes: “KIM KARDASHIAN FOR MARC JACOBS.”

Several tote bags and key pieces in tactile textures, high-shine metallics, and vibrant shades have been launched as new releases. A year since Kim Kardashian reevaluated her Balenciaga partnership and she’s bringing back polka dots!

The Kiki ankle boot that Kim wears for the fall collection cost £600 while a leather mini tote bag is £350. A bag charm will set customers back by £150 but one of the most expensive pieces is the monogram big trucker at £750.