Kim Kardashian is on a skiing trip with her daughter North West and her other children Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. Fans are now asking where the reality TV star has gone skiing as she shares snaps from her current vacation.

A recent vacation with family shows Kim Kardashian living her best life. A series of uploads on her Instagram had fans in stitches as North ‘took the filter off’ while her mom captured a photo of them going up a chairlift.

The latest update on where she is right now has Kim fans uber jealous, so where is she skiing? Kim’s Instagram fandom is making their assumptions – but North West‘s reaction to her mom’s filming is catching everyone’s eye.

Kim Kardashian goes skiing with North

Kim has gone skiing with her children. She uploaded a series of snaps on February 12, two days before Valentine’s Day, where she is seen pouting and smiling with her four kids, including on a chairlift and standing in skis.

She donned a black leather ski jacket with a matching black hat and ski goggles. And it wasn’t just her ski style that she was debuting but her return to honey-caramel hair just days after getting bangs.

Pictures show Chicago in an all-pink ski outfit, while North wore a silver suit. They rode the lift while Psalm smiled for several snaps with his mom. Saint appeared to watch her siblings and mom as they went up the mountain.

Fans guess where Kim went skiing

Kim is believed to be skiing at Ski Big Bear, a skiing and snowboarding resort located in Lackawaxen Township, Pike County, Pennsylvania. However, she has not disclosed her location on social media, but fans are speculating.

Others are convinced she’s at either Park City or Mamouth Mountain. The Kardashians have been filmed for KUWTK visiting the slopes in Big Sky, Montana, and are known to love skiing in Aspen.

Last Thursday, the Kardashian surprised fans as she headed to the SKIMS Valentine’s Pop-Up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. She wore an all-pink ensemble: pink bra, leggings, and jacket paired with gray knee-high boots.

North seen ‘taking off filter’ in video

When Kim took a video with North using a filter, she held her hand up in what appeared to be her trying to take off the filter. One fan noticed her actions and wrote: “North taking the filter off 😂.”

Another penned: “North like get that goddamn filter off me.”

“I peeped she was like, hold on I look a lil different 😂,” commented a fellow fan.

