Kim Kardashian hailed ‘iconic’ after posing with legendary model for SKIMS













Kim Kardashian unintentionally joins legendary models for an iconic photoshoot for her brand SKIMS.

Don’t you think Kim Kardashian is killing it on her recent SKIMS photoshoots? This time, she has broken the internet as she has gathered the most iconic models to show off her shapewear company’s latest campaign.

SKIMS has done it yet again as they have added additional faces. This time, they have taken things to the next level and came up with what could be Kim’s best campaign.

The New SKIMS campaign stars four iconic supermodels

The chief executive of KKW and SKIMS has stepped up as an additional four well-known faces in the modelling industry have joined the SKIMS family.

Kim knows her way around making a good advertisement for her brand. For the first time, she has brought along four beloved and legendary models in the industry.

In a press release reported by W Magazine, SKIM stated:

“Kim Kardashian selected all four household names to star in the campaign showcasing the models’ strength, energy, and everlasting allure with imagery that reflects the group’s enduring legacies.”

Former Victoria’s Secret models Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio have killed it on a recent campaign ad where the models look fabulous wearing SKIMS.

Kim couldn’t resist joining in the photoshoot

The funniest thing is the reality TV star didn’t plan to be involved in the shoot. However, in her Instagram caption, Kim admitted she couldn’t resist the urge and quickly joined them.

“OK, so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote. The picture has gathered 2.6 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Well, there is nothing more powerful than the CEO of a brand joining her models in a photoshoot, right?

It is also the first time Kim has recruited such well-known models for her brand. The last time was with Kate Moss in 2021, who was named the face of SKIMS in an underwear campaign.

The internet can’t get over this powerful moment

The six photos that have been published on SKIMS’ official Instagram account are filled with comments from fans who are still in disbelief. The majority are calling it a moment that will always remain at the top.