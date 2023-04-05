Move over Kim Kardashian, it seems like there’s a new iconic crying face in town, from American Idol judge Katy Perry. The two shared an entertaining exchange on Instagram, and it’s not the first one they’ve had.

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have in common, it’s being able to make a meme out of a ‘sad’ situation. It seems like Katy’s face was so good that the OG of ‘ugly crying faces’ even had to comment on it herself, and the response was iconic.

We take a look at what was said between the two, and a look back at Kim’s iconic crying face.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry bond over ‘ugly cry faces’

Taking to Instagram, Katy Perry shared an emotional snippet of herself from American Idol captioned: “hi this is my ugly cry face. watch #idol now to get urs.”

The Queen of crying faces herself, Kim Kardashian took to the comments to write: “We all have one.”

Fans in the comments couldn’t get enough, with one commenting: “This is iconic.”

“Oooh you WIN that face always,” joked another.

“Best comment ever,” claimed one follower.

Katy Perry Kim Kardashian sunglasses

This isn’t the first time the two have given fans entertainment on Instagram. The SKIMS owner has had many business ventures, including some interesting sunglasses.

As any good friend would, the I Kissed A Girl singer opened the PR package on her Instagram stories, but was left with a shock at the end.

“Thank you Kim, ohhh Coachella sunnies,” she exclaimed excitedly. However, it was a different story when she went to open the box.

Of course, The Kardashians don’t do things by half, and Kim had placed silhouettes of her face wearing sunglasses to Katy’s surprise, causing her to scream and run away.

She then captioned the video: “Thanks for the scare @kimkardashian.”

The SKIMS owner has gone viral for her crying face

The most used ‘ugly crying face’ meme was born in 2012, in an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, when the 42-year-old was reflecting on her new marriage with Kris Humphries.

However, her crying face gained attention before that when her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian said she couldn’t take her seriously when she was upset.

“I start laughing at Kim when she’s crying ’cause I just can’t help it. She has this ugly crying face that she makes,” Kourtney said to the green screen back in 2008.

Since then, Kim has provided the internet with countless numbers of crying faces, including the iconic diamond earring scene.

What are sisters for?