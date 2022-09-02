Kim Kardashian has an impressive collection of Gianvito Rossi pump heels











The Kardashians are lucky enough to have all the best brands and designer labels throughout their wardrobes, from clothes to bags to shoe collections, and Kim doesn’t shy away from sharing that with her fans.

The mom of four shared a picture of her stunning collection of Gianvito Rossi pumps on her Instagram story yesterday. However, this wasn’t the only matching collection she conveyed as the story was followed by another picture of her impressive collection of Stuart Weitzman pumps too.

Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! BridTV 11140 Raising A F***ing Star | Official Trailer | E! https://i.ytimg.com/vi/a_WAFY1QoFg/hqdefault.jpg 1082932 1082932 center 22403

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim’s impressive shoe collection

Being Kim Kardashian, the reality TV legend frequently gets sent the latest clothes, collections, and couture from different brands across the globe and Gianvito Rossi was the latest to do so.

On her Instagram story, she posted a picture of 17 pairs of Rossi pumps, presumably from their latest collection. The heels were each a different color, ranging from red to blue to pink and yellow.

There were also multiple pairs of nude tone pumps – Kim’s favorite as we know – in different tones of browns and blacks. You can view the collection online for yourself here.

However, the shoe heaven didn’t end there as she went on to post another picture of her collection of Stuart Weitzman heels and platforms too.

View Instagram Post

Kim also shared her sister’s latest collection

On the same day, Kim posted a video on her story giving a shoutout to her sister, Khloe, for her latest Good American collection.

The new collection is all hot pink and it’s stunning. In the video, we can see pink leather pants and tops as well as jackets. Whilst showing us the leather pants Kim said that they were “so cute” and “soft” – clearly she is a fan!

Khloe’s brand, Good American has been doing incredibly well lately as she continues to branch out and launch multiple different collections, such as the Better Than Leather collection. Fans seem to be loving the brand too as of recently, with her collections selling out over again.

View Instagram Post

SKKN by Kim is also branching out

The final and maybe most exciting news on Kim’s story yesterday was about her skincare brand, SKKN. After showing us her stunning pump collections and shouting out her sister’s brand, Kim told us some news about her own.

In her story, she posted a picture of her skincare collection with the caption, “Good news! We are now available in Italy, Mexico, and Spain.” The products haven’t been easy to access in many European countries since the launch but fans will surely be pleased to know that now they can.

Sign up to the SKKN mailing list to be kept up to date with the latest launches and products close to you.

View Instagram Post

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK