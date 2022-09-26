









Kim Kardashian has been taking over the world one step at a time but the reality star seemed to have a bit of a problem when it came to climbing up the stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Even before the reality star walked the runaway she had everyone’s attention through the series of photos she had been posting on Instagram.

Following this, when the snippets from her Ciao, Kim event surfaced online, Kim proved it to the world that she is definitely a showstopper.

Kim Kardashian struggles to climb the stairs

For those who have been following Kim, you would know that the reality star is a trendsetter. When it comes to fashion, the reality star makes sure she stands out even if it means getting a bit uncomfortable.

Something similar happened at her afterparty as a video of Kim trying to climb the stairs in her tight-fitted dress went viral.

The video was shared by Stephanie Suganami, who is Kim’s, longtime pal. She captioned the post as: “I will let you caption that.”

The video was quick to grab the attention of the viewers and has received millions of views.

A look at her past fashion statements

This is not the first time when Kim has broken the internet. Previously, Kim had showcased an outfit that was made out of Balenciaga tape.

The video of it was quick to go viral on all platforms as Kim was seen struggling to walk, quite similar to her recent video. Nonetheless, the reality star managed to keep her head high as she walked in with confidence.

In fact, Lizzo also recreated her look on TikTok and was quick to grab the attention of everyone.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

A new season of Kardashians is currently airing

If you want to follow up more with Kim’s fashion you would be happy to know that the reality star is bringing her A- Game in the new season of The Kardashians as well.

The first episode revolved around Khloe Kardashian dealing with the Tristan Thompson drama while also welcoming her son via a surrogate. The coming episodes are going to see more of the family dynamic and how they overcome every obstacle.

