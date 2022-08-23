Kim Kardashian has fans feeling sceptical after posting designer giveaway like Kylie













If you’re a Kardashian fan, you will have seen that Kylie Jenner often posts a giveaway on her Instagram page, where she gives her fans a chance of winning items that include a selection of luxury bags or other designer products, and sometimes even money.

This week, her older sister, Kim, has been following in her footsteps as she offers fans a chance to “shop like her” and win a pre-loaded credit card worth a whopping $130,000.

However, the deal seems a little too good to be true and fans of the beauty mogul are sceptical about the giveaway.

Kim Kardashian’s whopping giveaway

On Tuesday Kim posted a picture of her on her Instagram, surrounded by designer shopping bags as well as offering us a chance to “shop like her.”

The caption explained that one lucky person would receive a life-changing amount of money, it read:

Who wants to shop like me with $130,000.00 USD? YES you guys, just like before, one of YOU can win a $130,000 pre-loaded credit card to spend however you like! Buy a new car, travel, shop?… It’s up to you! This is my BIGGEST giveaway with @curatedbusinesses EVER, so ENTER NOW.

The post received over half a million likes within five hours, however, some fans have become sceptical about the prize – it does seem a bit too good to be true!

Fans are sceptical about the $130,000 prize

Kim doesn’t often do giveaways – especially not this big – and some fans have voiced their concerns on Twitter and in her Instagram comments.

One person in the comment said sarcastically, “yeah course Kim, we believe you…” another asked, “Kim why are you playing, you know we aren’t going to win this.”

Another person commented, “Oh please!! Those so called giveaways are ridiculous. I’m wondering if people really ‘buy this'”

With such a grand prize, understandably, people are sceptical, however, on Twitter, there were some comments backing Kim, with a person from the giveaway company saying, “I work for this company. This is real! $130,000.00 prize. For a chance to win go to @curatedbusinesses on IG.”

Fans dubbed the Kardashian’s giveaways “tacky”

They may not be scams but that doesn’t mean everyone is happy with the giveaways by the sisters. It’s hard to tell if people really win these things, however, it doesn’t sit too well with many of their fans.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss the competition’s weirdness as one commented, “It might not be a scam, but it is tacky. This is 2009 Kim behaviour.”

Another said, “Why do this? So damaging to the brand- surely they have enough money.”

What do you think about these occasional Instagram giveaways by the Kardashian/Jenner family? Will you participate in Kim’s latest giveaway? Share your thoughts in the comments!

