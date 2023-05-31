Kim Kardashian is reportedly “interested” in someone special after her split from Pete Davidson but wants to keep it under wraps for the time being.

With the return of The Kardashians season three on Hulu, there is massive interest in the Kardashian-Jenner family who are under huge media spotlight all the time.

A new report has claimed that Kim has her “eye” on someone special after the star got candid about her dating life in the newest season of The Kardashians.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian “has her eye on” someone new after Pete split

As reported by US Weekly, Kim is reportedly “interested” in “someone special” after her nine-month romance with Pete Davidson ended.

A source close to the situation has claimed that Kim and the mysterious person reportedly had “subtle flirtations” but the reality star isn’t officially dating anyone at the moment.

“She’s not ready to be seen out on a date with anybody for the time being because she doesn’t want to make it a big deal,” the source said.

“She knows once she’s seen on a date then things get blown out of proportion quickly, but there is somebody special she has her eye on so she’s excited about where things could go.”

The insider has claimed that the Hulu star is “interested in pursuing things” with the mysterious person but “wants to keep it under the radar” for the time being.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for comment.

Kim opened up about being single

The new report comes after Kim revealed that she is “not ready” for a new romance during The Kardashians’ opening episode.

“I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that’s OK,” the Skims founder told the cameras in the first episode of season three.

Kim explained that she felt quite nervous about stepping into the dating life again but she didn’t want to give up on her goal to find the right person in the future.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like ‘Who’s ever going to want to date me?” she said. “I have four kids…I’m in my forties’. Like, ‘Oh my god, who’s going to want to deal with the drams?’ But my person will be like, ‘F*** all that. It’s going to be hard but we’re together and like, we’re going to do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

Kim said she felt “guilty” after Pete split

Kim got candid about her breakup with Pete and hinted that they discussed the idea of splitting for some time before they officially called it quits.

“Breakups are just like, not my thing. It’s just, I’m proud of myself. I mean, we just had talks and talks,” she told her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick. “Like, we had been talking about it. So it was just like, both of us just like communicating really well about it.”

Kim also said that she felt guilty after the breakup and added: “And there was a lot of guilt. He [Pete] went through a lot because of my relationship.”

