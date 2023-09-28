When it comes to Kim Kardashian’s Instagram posts, fans don’t hold back in the comments section and while a lot of people take to their keyboards to critique the reality star, others are hailing Kim as having “jawline goals” in September 2023.

Mom-of-four Kim has been showing off her latest fashion looks, workout routines, and vacation snaps on the ‘gram over the past few months. She’s also sparked rumors after debuting weight loss in 2023. The SKIMS founder is no stranger to reinventing herself. She was applauded for her “range” in one of her latest posts showing her CR Fashion Book cover.

Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian has ‘jawline goals’

In Kim Kardashian‘s new Instagram post made up of four new striking photos, the 42-year-old wears a pink cropped t-shirt, light blue denim jeans, black sunglasses, and a black Chanel purse.

The Kardashians star strikes different poses in Chanel and shows off her side profile in some shots.

Her latest snaps have fans heading straight to the comments section to write how Kim’s got “jawline goals.”

One person wrote: “I am asking, sincerely, who snatches your jawline bc it’s (fire emoji).”

However, some commenters were quick to judge Kim, writing: “That neck really giving that age out.”

More asked “what happened” to Kim’s neck as well as commenting: “What’s going on with the neck whatever is going on it doesn’t look good.”

Kardashians star ‘in her Chanel era’

While some of Kim’s fans were focused on her beauty, others couldn’t help but notice the designer brand she’s wearing in her collection of photos.

In her Instagram post from September 27, Kim pairs her pink Chanel top with a black handbag and shades from the fashion label.

This had a lot of her followers excited with some commenting: “Entering the Chanel era, thank you,” and another said: “Kim you’re living your Chanel era and I love it.”

Fans confused by Kim’s captions

If Hulu star Kim’s chiseled jawline and bright pink top hadn’t caught fans’ attention, then her caption certainly got some thinking.

The SKIMS founder captioned her post: “Ask, Believe, Receive.”

One confused fan commented: “These captions making less and less sense…”

Another asked: “What are we asking…believing…receiving? A pink t-shirt?”

More suggested that Kim’s caption relates to the rumors about her dating life. She and football star Odell Beckham Jr have been linked in 2023.

One commented: “Ask. Believe. Receive. She asked and prayed for a man… manifested this being a match. She received her man who’s a wide receiver.”

More supported Kim by writing: “You deserve it and I wish you all the best.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW