Kim Kardashian shared evidence she can cook after her five-year-old daughter Chicago West called her out for “never cooking” and having a “private chef”.

The Kardashians star shared throwback pictures from her time preparing a sandwich at the White House after Chicago hilariously called her out on her cooking skills.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian shares proof she can cook

Kim Kardashian shared pictures from the time when she cooked at the White House after her daughter Chicago West called her out for having zero skills and having a chef.

The first snap shows the reality star cutting a beef tomato with a number of pots and pans above her head before she prepared a grilled cheese sandwich for her and her daughter.

“That one time in the White House kitchen when I actually cooked a grilled cheese,” the Skims founder captioned the post. “Way before Chi’s time!”

Kim showed off her cooking skills after Chicago stated that her celebrity mother never cooks and has a private chef to prepare her meals.

The reality star shared a snap from a questionnaire titled “All About My Mom” in which Chicago wrote that her mother “never cooks” because she has a chef.

Fans react to Kim’s Instagram post

Kim’s hilarious social media post attracted a lot of reactions from her followers, with one fan questioning: “So why [are] you cutting a tomato for a grilled cheese?”

“That time u posed for a pic in the kitchen and then the chef made the grilled cheese,” another one joked.

Someone else wrote: “They really said pick up whatever piece of food and a large bread knife and pose.”

A fourth one added: “How iconic is this?” while another one commented: “It’s the ‘Mom doesn’t cook she has a chef’ while you’re cooking grilled cheese at the White House.”

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kim refuses to be Kanye’s “clean-up crew” in last episode

In other news, Kim had a candid conversation with her mom Kris Jenner about Kanye in the latest Kardashians episode.

During the heartbreaking confessional, the reality star said that she refused to be Kanye’s “clean-up crew” during their whirlwind marriage and deal with the rapper’s behavior.

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she told her mom.

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance’. I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

“Well, that’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself,” Kris agreed. “You never deserve to live like that.”

