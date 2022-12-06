Whilst everyone else across the globe gets the rude awakening of their alarm clock, Kim Kardashian and her adorable mini-me’s have a piano player to wake them up each morning in December.

Kim made this a tradition in 2021 when she posted a clip to her Instagram Story, of Grammy-winning artist Philip Cornish playing the piano next to a big decorated Christmas tree.

She captioned the image: “Every morning during the month of December @philthekeys comes to play Christmas music on the piano to wake up the kids.”

Fans were shocked by the ordeal last year, but they have been suprised yet again. As Kim shares a new string of videos with fans. This is how December 2022 will play out in Kim Kardashian’s household…

Kim Kardashian hires piano player to wake her kids up again

The SKIMS founder, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to show followers how her four children are woken up every morning in the countdown to Christmas. However, the revelation hasn’t gone down particularly well with fans who have ridiculed the reality TV star for ironically being “out of touch” with reality.

Posting to her Story, the KUWTK alum shared a short clip of Cornish sitting at an all-white piano as he twinkles away on the keyboard. The festive tunes create the perfect melody for an alarm clock as North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 can be heard scuttling around in the background.

Kim captioned her post: “It’s that time of year. @Philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs.”

In another short clip, Kim showed Psalm snuggled up under a blanket on the settee as he plays a game of hide and seek with his mom. Kardashian playfully questions: “I wonder where Psalm is?” As her youngest squeals and hides under the blanket.

Saint turns 7 and receives piano rendition of Happy Birthday

Yesterday, December 5, Kim and family celebrated her son Saint’s 7th birthday. Of course, Kim had the pianist play a rendition of Happy Birthday in honor of the special day.

Kardashian also shared an Instagram of Saint’s birthday party as they attended the LA Rams game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the snap, Saint was wearing a Rams jersey and held a football on the field with his mom hugging him.

The rest of the photo dump showed him running around on the football pitch. Whilst another snap saw him holding an NFL trophy as he flaunts his chunky necklace and a bling ring.



Fans react to Kim hiring piano player as alarm clock

Whilst Kim thought it was a sweet idea to make her alarm clock sound different during the holiday season. Many of her 334 million fan’s disagreed with the extravegant decision to have a pianist play at her house every morning.

