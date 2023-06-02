Kim Kardashian’s side bangs are “giving 2007” as the star shares an Instagram debuting her new hair. It’s all thanks to her hairstylist who hailed his client’s fresh barnet and figure-hugging dress as “hot” himself.

The Kardashians star has been getting vulnerable on the Hulu show’s season 3. She has opened up about issues she has about her ex-husband Kanye West, as well as dating a new man called ‘Fred’ and meeting Dolce and Gabbana.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian‘s Instagram though, she keeps things pretty simple. She stunned in a figure-hugging black dress showing the skin on her hips, but Kim’s side bangs caught everyone’s attention.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s side bangs

Kim debuted her side bangs in Manhattan on May 16 but has only just shared the snaps of her new hair on Instagram on June 1. She was challenged by fans for her caption, “Manifest your dreams and mind your business.”

A series of photos showed Kim posing with a sparkly jeweled Gucci bag, paired with a figure-hugging black maxi dress and heels. It appears that the new do was simply styled that way briefly, as more recent pics show her without bangs.

Many of Kim’s Instagram followers got confused over whether it was actually her, or her sister Kylie Jenner. One fan commented, “Took me a sec to figure if this is Kim or Kylie,” and several others agreed.

Her new hair is ‘giving 2007’

Kim’s new hair is certainly giving fans 2007 vibes. It was the year when Kim actually had side bangs in full force in most pictures, and her current hairstylist was still the person behind all of her hair looks even then.

It was also the same year that Kim went completely bare for her Playboy shoot. One fan wrote, “It’s giving Kim 2007.” The drastic new look also left fans in shock over how different she looks. “Doesn’t even look like Kim,” said another.

“That’s hot 🔥,” commented her hairstylist, Chris. On April 7, over a month earlier, he created a wavy hair look with Kim’s short bangs, but at the end of May, decided to do a wet look side fringe for a different effect.

Meet Kim’s hairstylist

Kim’s hairstylist is Chris Appleton, who has looked after her hair looks for years. He is dating Lukas Gage and is a busy father-of-two, who he shares with his ex-partner Katie Katon.

Chris brought both of his children to Los Angeles not so long ago and often gets dressed up for events with them. His son, Billy, recently turned 18, as he was born a year before his younger sister, Kitty-Blu.

Kim pays Chris $2,000 a day to style her hair, The Sun reports. Katy Perry and Ariana Grande’s hair have also been under the spell of his hair magic in the past, which highlights just how sought-after he really is.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for DAOU Family Estates

