Kim Kardashian is set to appear as a cast member in American Horror Story in 2023.

The long-running TV series has featured all kinds of stars and celebrities in its cast including Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga.

Now, reality TV queen and SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian is set to appear in season 12.

The mom of four took to Instagram to share the news with fans. It’s safe to say that AHS viewers are divided over Kim’s casting…

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim Kardashian joins American Horror Story

On April 11, Kim shared via Instagram that she is set to appear in American Horror Story in 2023.

The 42-year-old posted a clip which reads: “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate…”

American Horror Story season 12 is set to air in the summer.

Season 12 is partially based on Danielle Valentine’s 2023 book Delicate Condition.

Kim’s acting roles – Paw Patrol to Disaster Movie

As well as finding fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, Kim has landed some acting roles during her career.

As far back as 2004, Kim starred in music videos for Christina Milian and Fall Out Boy.

She then moved into the movie world with Disaster Movie, before embarking on roles in various TV series.

Kim starred in How I Met Your Mother, Beyond the Break, CSI: NY, and 30 Rock.

In 2013 she had a role in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, before starring in Ocean’s Eight in 2018, then voicing Delores in Paw Patrol: The Movie.

American Horror Story fans divided on Kim’s casting

After Kim shared that news that she is set to appear in American Horror Story season 12, many of her followers took to the Instagram comments section.

While many people congratulated Kim on her new acting role, others weren’t too sure about the casting and even questioned Kim’s acting skills.

One commenter wrote: “This is the 2023 plot twist I didn’t see coming!!!!!!”

Another said that they “couldn’t wait” to see Kim on screen.

However, some of her Instagram followers said that they wanted to reach for a “dislike button” after hearing the news.

Kim’s family, including sister Kylie Jenner, was supportive in the comments and shared fire emojis on the post.

