SuperReturn International 2023 was held at the InterContinental Hotel, Berlin and Kim Kardashian was one of the attendees to hold a keynote interview at the event. SuperReturn is the world’s largest private equity and venture capital event. So, it makes sense that SKKY Partners co-founder Kim would be making an appearance.

As well as being a media mogul, a mom of four, a billionaire businesswoman, and a member of one of reality TV’s most famous families, Kim is also the co-founder and co-managing partner of a private equity firm alongside Jay Sammons. The Kardashians star shared the news that she’d launched the firm via Instagram in 2022.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends SuperReturn

Investor and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was one of the guests to attend SuperReturn International in 2023.

The SKKN BY KIM and SKIMS founder appeared at the event alongside her SKKY Partners business partner, Jay Sammons.

Kim was interviewed at SuperReturn by David Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group.

When speaking about the aspect of private equity she’s “most looking forward to,” Kim said: “My relationships with the founders. I’m really fascinated to hear their back story. I’m a storyteller, I’m so excited just to have the opportunity to help them win…”

Kim jokes with David Rubenstein

During her keynote interview, Kim sat down with co-founder and co-chairman of one of the world’s most successful private investment firms.

The Kardashians star explained that she approves all her own products in her businesses.

She said: “I test everything. I come up with the formulas with a chemist. With SKIMS, with clothing, I pick all the fabrics, the designs, I still am the fit model… I’m extremely hands-on.”

David Rubenstein asked Kim: “What do you have for skin care for men in their seventies that have a lot of wrinkles?”

Kim replied: “I have a lot of amazing things but maybe it’ll be a little bit beyond skincare… just for the grey hair!”

Fans say Kim is ‘inspirational’

While Kim’s entrepreneurial ventures were already successful, the reality star didn’t stop at launching clothing and skincare brands.

Heading into the private equity sector sees Kim hailed as “inspirational” by many of her fans.

Some commented on a clip of the SKKY Partners co-founder’s appearance on GMA that she’s “on fire,” and that they’re “in awe” of Kim.

More said that they are “proud” of the star who is also still studying law in 2023.

One fan even commented they think the Kardashians star could be “president one day.”

