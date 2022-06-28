











Kim Kardashian called sister Khloé her ‘ride or die’ best friend in a tribute, as she shared never-before-seen photos from the Met Gala.

Even though the Jenner duo, Kendall and Kylie have not posted on their respective Instagram accounts, the Kardashian’s eldest sisters, Kourtney and Kim shared their love for their little sister. Don’t worry, there’s no drama in the family.

Instead of posting a throwback picture of young Khloé, Kim shared never-before-seen pictures of the two after their big night at the Met Gala 2022. Also, for the 38-year-old, it was the first time she attended with the rest of her family.

Kim’s number one ‘ride or die’

On June 27, the reality star took to Instagram to update her 321 million Instagram followers in a tribute to her sister. She said how much she loved her – that’s her “ride or die”, guys.

The 41-year-old reality star shared unseen pictures with Khloé from the Met Gala. We see them sitting down on the hotel room floor eating New York pizza in their sweats and robes. It was a historic moment for the family as the five sisters and momager Kris Jenner all attended the 2022 Met Gala for the first time.

Gathering more than two million likes, the SKKN founder captioned: “I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend! No one on this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way.“

She continued: “Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are. You are always true to yourself and always want what’s best for others! Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way.”

Kim finalized saying that as her ride or ride, she wouldn’t be able to go “through this life” without her.

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kourtney Kardashian explains what it is to be autosexual via Poosh website

History made – all The Kardashians at the Met Gala

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The fashion’s biggest night out had the biggest A-list celebrities inside and outside of Hollywood.

The day finally came after more than ten years in the spotlight. All of the Kardashian sisters including Kris Jenner received the invitation from Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to attend the Met Gala.

Kim and the Jenner duo sisters have attended the Met several times with Kris Jenner joining in 2019. Obviously, they are no strangers to the flashing cameras and themed costumes. Kim and Kourtney attended with their respective partners, Pete Davidson and Travis Barker.

KARDASHIAN NEWS: Kourtney shows off bowl hair cut as Khloé Kardashian is unrecognisable in childhood photos

Backlash on Marilyn Monroe’s alleged damaged dress

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Out of the five sisters (and Kris Jenner), the one that stood out the most was Kim. Why? She wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F Kennedy in 1962.

The reality star, who lost 16 pounds to fit in the dress was subject to backlash after a leaked picture claimed the gown had been damaged. The photos of the alleged damaged dress post-Met Gala surfaced online, as reported by Daily Mail.

However, Kim broke her silence and denied the dress was damaged as she “had it on for three, four minutes”.

In an interview with TODAY with Hoda Kotb, she said: “I respect [Monroe], I understand how much this dress means to American history.”