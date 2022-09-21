









Kim Kardashian has shown off her impeccable physique over on her Instagram once again in her latest compilation of pics for the designer Stuart Weitzman as she rocks three pairs of thigh-high boots for the fall 2022 collection.

In the post, Kim can be seen stunting in three different pairs of thigh highs and serving face for the camera. The post comes after she has once again faced backlash in recent weeks for “photoshopping” pictures. However, fans in the comment section of the latest look are showing love and seem to be hooked on her latest look.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kim stuns in Stuart Weitzman boots

Kim has always been a supporter of Weitzman. Just last week, the mother of four posted a picture on her Instagram story of her entire collection of Weitzman shoes and now she is part of the campaign for the fall 2022 collection acting as their global ambassador.

In the post, Kim can be seen in a latex black body suit and hoodie as she rocks three pairs of stunning Stuart Weitzman thigh-highs. The first pair replicate black crocodile skin and come with a clear heel. The second is a pair of suede stiletto boots which Kim models as she crouches down and shows us her curves. The third pair appear to be satin stilettos that she pairs with an oversized hoodie.

Kim looks stunning in all of the pictures, letting the boots do the talking as she sports minimal makeup and a slick back blonde ponytail. The caption of the post reads:

STUART WEITZMAN FALL 2022 @stuartweitzman #STANDSTRONG

Fans label the look “dope”

In less than 24 hours of the pictures being posted, Kim received over 4,000 comments on the picture and over half a million likes. The top comment was from her biggest supporter, Kris Jenner, who said, “GORGEOUS!!!!!!!!!!” Followed by three heart emojis.

Other friends and fans were quick to comment on how great the reality TV legend looked with another of her friends, Olivia Pierson commenting with four flame emojis and Allison Statter saying that she looked “dope.”

Other fans chimed in saying comments such as, “modeling for my favorite shoe brand Kimmy. I’m here for it!!”

Kim has faced backlash for photoshop again

Once again Kim has been hit by the trolls after it came out that she had allegedly been editing out normal body parts in some of her pictures. The star was accused this month of editing out her trapezius muscle in her promo pic for her collaboration with Beats.

People shared their relief at Kim being exposed as they admitted that she was making them feel self-conscious about their normal body parts.

In the image, Kim had edited out her normal body parts and fans think the photoshopping has started to become “extreme.” One person in the comment section of the photo said “it’s just so sad that she feels the need to do this. With how huge her following is, it’s so damaging to young women.”

