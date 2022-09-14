Kim Kardashian looks ready for a sexy medieval dual in her Tiffany bracelets











Kim Kardashian has stunned fans once again in her latest Instagram post. Wearing just a silver bodysuit and matching thigh-high, medieval-like boots, the reality TV legend promoted her latest collection of Tiffany and Co jewelry.

Aside from the usual knight-like boots, fans have also spotted how slim Kim looks in the post as it comes out after the star dropped 21 pounds over the summer by cutting out sugar and junk food.

Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11252 Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/p7FpJWLaZCY/hqdefault.jpg 1096333 1096333 center 22403

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kim’s rocks a medieval look for Tiffany

Taking to her Instagram Stories – as well as her main feed – on Tuesday, 41-year-old Kim showed off a metallic knight-like look inspired by her new Tiffany bracelets.

Kim matched the three silver and diamond Tiffany locks, worth $32,000 each, with a metallic silver jumpsuit that emphasized her slender curves and platinum blonde hair. The look was completed with medieval, battle-ready boots that you’d expect to see on a knight, not a reality star.

Kim modeled her medieval-futuristic compilation with a series of poses for her 328m followers, including a grainy shot as well as a clear shot showing off her flawless skin.

View Instagram Post

Fans noticed how slim Kim looks

The comment section on Kim’s latest medieval look filled up quickly as usual with loving support from friends and fans. Some fans commented on the unusual medieval-style boots, saying, “love the look Kimmy but are you about to go into battle? Those boots…”

However, aside from the usual fire emojis and heart-eyes, some fans commented on how drastically different Kim’s body is beginning to look. One fan said, “She is looking far too skinny, I hope everything is okay.”

Another fan chimed in expressing their concern saying, “I hope she stops losing weight now, she’s disappearing.”

However, other fans congratulated the billionaire on her body transformation, saying things like, “Kim your body is looking on point.” And “I wish I had a body like that. Literally the perfect woman.”

From what we know through her excessive interviews recently, Kim’s weight loss has been her own choice and the weight has been lost through healthy methods.

CHECK IT OUT: Kim Kardashian dreams of ‘successful’ law firm one day but Skky Partners comes first

Kim has “completely changed her lifestyle”

In the past year, Kim has undergone a massive transformation in terms of her body. She initially shed 16lbs ahead of the 2022 Met Gala in order to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress.

However, it didn’t stop there and she has continued to lose weight since, shedding an additional 5lb after cutting out junk food. During an interview with Today, Kim explained:

I’m not trying to lose any more weight but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn’t even realise it. A lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle.

Fans have noticed her body transformation even more recently, especially with her American Dream shoot for Interview Magazine earlier this month where she bared her butt and super slim figure in front of the American flag.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK