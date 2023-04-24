Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to show off her new hair as she poses with a fresh new set of bangs and minimal makeup, and fans are commenting on how different she looks.

The Kardashians have been on our screens since 2007 and in those 16 years, we’ve seen them grow up, get married, have children, and rock a countless number of new hairstyles and colors.

We take a look at Kim Kardashian‘s ‘light glam’ and what fans are saying about her new hairdo and makeup look.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Kim Kardashian shows off new hair as she sports fresh bangs

Taking to her 353 million Instagram followers, Kim shared a photo dump of pictures showing off her ‘light glam.’ In the post, she can be seen promoting her skincare line, as she captions: “light glam skin prep w @skkn.”

The first three posts were a close-up of the mom of four’s face, whilst she showed off her legs in the last full-body picture.

Fans seemed to be loving the new look, as the post has racked up almost one and a half million likes in just 14 hours of being up.

Fans say the star looks ‘so different’

The mogul’s fans flooded her Instagram comments, to comment on Kim Kardashian’s look, as some were loving the new hair and makeup. Others, however, claimed she ‘didn’t look like herself.’

“The bangs are everything,” penned one fan.

“Gorgeous. Something is different but gorge,” one commented.

Another said: “This doesn’t look like you at all.”

“Literally she looks nothing like these photos,” wrote another.

Others were loving the minimal makeup look: “You are more beautiful on light makeup.”

Although, some fans weren’t buying it and were begging to see the unedited version: “I would give every cent I have to see the un-retouched versions,” another responded.

Then, there were other fans who thought the star looked like her younger sister, as one wrote: “3rd pic is giving @kyliejenner.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has been compared to her younger sister. A couple of months back she was seen wearing a pink bikini in unedited pics, as fans claimed she looked more like Kylie Jenner than herself.

Kim Kardashian attends Usher concert

As well as showing off her new hair, Kim Kardashian has been living her best life recently, as she was seen at an Usher concert weeks after she saw Katy Perry.

The star attended the Las Vegas concert with hair stylist and bestie Chris Appleton, alongside his new fiance Lukas Gage.

Meanwhile, the rest of her family including Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been spotted living their best lives at Coachella, where Kendall’s rumored new love interest, Bad Bunny was performing.