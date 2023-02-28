Leonie Hanne has taken to Instagram to share a picture of herself and Kim Kardashian, and fans can’t get over how different Kim looks in the ‘unedited pic.’

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet countless times, and now, it seems like she’s got fans going crazy for a different reason. The Kardashians are used to the uproar from ‘editing’ their pics, and now an unedited picture has surfaced, some fans can’t believe how ‘different’ the 42-year-old looks.

We take a closer look at the Leonie Hanne and Kim Kardashian picture that has fans talking.

Leonie Hanne and Kim Kardashian pose for ‘unedited’ pic in Milan

Taking to her 4.5 million Instagram followers, influencer Leonie Hanne shared a snap of herself and Kim in Milan with the caption, “Plot twist: I stole Kim’s dress.”

The star shared two snaps of the pair, in two different outfits. In the first, Kim was wearing a stunning snakeskin piece, whereas Leonie was wearing ‘Kim’s dress.’

She shared the picture of Kim in the ‘stolen’ dress in the second pic, where Kim looked visibly different with her blonde hair.

Fans can’t get over how different Kim looks

Of course, fans flooded Leonie’s comments, and it seems they couldn’t get over how different Kim looked.

“Omg I’ve never seen Kim without all the editing and photoshopped,” commented one.

One follower wrote: “Kim doesn’t look like herself anymore.”

“Kim looks different. Can’t tell why,” penned another.

Others were sticking up for the star: “Damn photo editing really dug some people into their own grave. You guys are all saying Kim looks bad and I legit don’t see anything less than flawless in this photo. You want celebs to be more real and then you literally create the problem.”

Then there were others, who were comparing Kim to mom Kris Jenner. “Saw the pic and thought the woman next to you resembles Kim K. Had no idea it was her. She looks quite different, like Kris in a wig.”

Kim Kardashian takes Milan Fashion Week

Kim has recently been seen at Milan Fashion Week, most notably at the Dolce and Gabbana shows as she recently became the face of the brand’s 2023 Spring campaign.

As per the website, “Kim Kardashian is the muse and face of the new Women’s ADV Campaign Spring/Summer 2023.”

“The collection was born from a unique reinterpretation of Dolce&Gabbana’s archives from the 1990s and 2000s, which include the legendary garments that have inspired Kim so often throughout her life.”

