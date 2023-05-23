Kim Kardashian said North West would often unleash her sassy side and call out paparazzi if they are going too far when they are in public.

The businesswoman and reality star appeared on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast this week and opened up about the difficulties of motherhood and raising her four children after her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Days before The Kardashians returns for season three on Hulu, Kim shared how her nine-year-old daughter North West navigates life in the constant media spotlight.

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian: North unleashes sassy side to call out paps

In an interview with Jay Shetty this week, Kim Kardashian insisted that her four children lead a “normal life” despite growing up in the limelight and constantly chased by paparazzi.

“I think they grew up seeing the cameras, and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we’d walk out and there would be paparazzi, so it’s not really something that they acknowledge a lot,” the 42-year-old star explained.

The Kardashians star and her ex Ye welcomed four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim said that her oldest daughter, North, would often call out paparazzi and use her “little voice” when she thinks they are going too far.

“But you know, my daughter is really vocal,” Kim told Jay. “She’ll tell them when she doesn’t want them around and to leave her alone and to stop, and I love that they use their little voices, but they also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all of that too.”

North West has gone viral for interacting with paps before

Whether during outings with her family or fashion shows, North has plenty of experience and interactions with the paparazzi for her young age.

During a fashion show at Paris Fashion Week last year, she confronted a crowd of photographers waiting outside of a restaurant to take a picture of her and her mom.

In a video shared at the time, the nine-year-old was spotted leaving the restaurant with friend Ryan Romulus, daughter of Kim’s friend Tracy Romulus – followed by Cici Bussey, and Kim, who came last from the group.

“Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” she asked to which one photographer replied: “Because you are so famous, we love you North.”

Kim says she “cries herself to sleep” some nights

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Kim made a heartbreaking admission about parenting when she revealed she “cries herself to sleep” some nights.

“Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” she explained, although it has been “the most challenging thing” in her life.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, what just happened?” the Skims founder continued. “With all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and it’s me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge when something I’m working on is being a little bit firmer.”