Kim Kardashian introduced Ronaldo to her son, Saint West, during a tour of not just Cristiano’s football game but also Messi’s first Miami pitch moment. Videos of Ronaldo teaching Kim’s son the SIUUU has fans screaming the word “wholesome.” So, what’s been going on in Kim’s world recently?

Who would have thought that Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo would be gracing their phone screens this week? The two were romantically linked back in 2010. Now, she’s flying miles to introduce her son to the footballer.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian watches Ronaldo play

Kim watched Ronaldo play in Osaka, Japan, flying 7,400 miles to take her son Saint West to meet his idol. She also puckered up for a pouted selfie with footballer Neymar and had watched Messi’s first Miami game days before.

Both she and Saint watched Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr play out a 0-0 draw with Ligue 1 champions PSG on Tuesday. Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed approached the family while in the stands, which has gone viral on social media.

She watched Messi’s Miami debut

Kim took her son Saint to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami on Friday, as one of the many famous faces to catch a glimpse of the footballer’s memorable moment on the pitch.

Saint was also seen wearing a Miami shirt with the No.10 on the back with Messi’s name on it. He even got the shirt signed by Messi. The pair, along with Saint’s friend, then jetted straight off to Japan.

Kim was asked who she preferred out of Messi and Ronaldo, to which she diplomatically said: “Both.” Speed asked Saint why he was wearing a PSG shirt, to which he replied: “Because I am going to meet Neymar first.”

Ronaldo has also been seen teaching Saint the SIUUU inside the grounds – his trademark style after scoring goals.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Saint calls Ronaldo his ‘favorite’ idol

Saint calls Ronaldo a “goat” and his “favorite” football player during a viral video with IShowSpeed. However, his mom actually revealed in an Apple TV interview that Saint is a “big Messi fan” and “obsessed with Messi.”

During Al-Nassr’s pre-season game against PSG, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar taking center stage on the pitch, Kim and Saint were approached pitchside, when Speed immediately questioned why Saint was wearing a PSG shirt.

He followed it up asking, “So you’re not a Ronaldo fan?” Saint quickly cleared the air and said, “Ronaldo’s my GOAT.” Saint also met the Brazilian superstar Neymar after full-time, and he ended up receiving the forward’s shirt.