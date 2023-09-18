Kim Kardashian’s beach pictures posing in a black bikini have fans going wild. If they’re not raging over her ‘Barbie hourglass’ curves, they’re pointing the finger at OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr) and Kim K dating rumors. Although neither have confirmed they are dating, many are convinced otherwise.

The Kardashians are known for being pretty secretive about their romances. Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have now gone public, but it took a while, not to mention Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s private relationship. Now, Kim Kardashian faces dating rumors with Odell Beckham Jr.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s beach pics

Kim Kardashian shared a range of beach pics, laughing with her eyes closed, wearing a black bikini and leaning back with her bottom near the sand. Palm trees are featured next to her on an empty beach.

One fan asked: “Was this when you were in Turks and Caicos with OBJ?” However, OBJ and Lauren Wood have been dating since 2019, so this is purely based on speculation.

Her black bikini leaves fans ‘upset’

Kim’s black bikini was quite skimpy, so fans could see her hourglass figure very well. Actress Sara Foster commented, “Slide 2 [close-up bikini pic] is upsetting for me. And I would assume also your exes.”

When Kim uploaded another series of pictures from the same trip, a fan wrote, “Barbie hourglass figure 😍 for me.” Another sarcastically said: “Kim on a beach in a bikini. Ground-breaking!!!!!!”

The Kardashians star has been working hard in the gym recently, sharing her difficult workouts on her Instagram Stories. For the last few months, Kim has shared multiple bikini snaps as a result.

Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fingers point to Odell Beckham Jr

When Kim shared pictures lounging on a beach seemingly by herself, it was clear someone was taking the picture, but who? Fingers are pointing to Baltimore Ravens player Odell Beckham Jr, known as OBJ.

So far, no pictures of the two have been shared. An unverified source alleged that the two are dating, after OBJ was previously linked to her sister Khloe Kardashian, The Mirror reports.

The SKIMS founder is said to have been hanging out with the Baltimore Ravens player, with a source saying they’ve been spending time together “very recently”.

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have reached out to Kim and OBJ’s representatives for comment.

