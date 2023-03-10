Kim Kardashian has taken to Instagram to post a picture with rapper Ice Spice, just days after deleting TikToks of daughter North dressing as the rapper amid Twitter backlash and ‘disapproval’ from dad Kanye West.

Anyone who has a TikTok account knows about the iconic Kim and North account, run by mom Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, videos of North cosplaying as Ice Spice were removed from the account.

We take a closer look at the Kardashian West encounters with Ice Spice.

Kim Kardashian poses with Ice Spice

Just days after deleting North’s Ice Spice TikToks on the Kim and North account, Kim posted a selfie of the two to Instagram.

In the caption, Kim simply inserted an ice cube and chili emoji.

The post contained two pictures, the second with Ice Spice’s new ‘bestie’ North West photobombing the pic by sticking her head in the frame.

The friendship between the two comes weeks after baseless rumors surrounding Kim’s ex, Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice were circulating around Twitter.

Of course, like any Kim Kardashian post, fans rushed to the comments, however, the reaction was mixed, with some defending Kanye West in the comments of the Ice Spice selfie.

One wrote: “I feel like you messing with her Daddy on purpose.”

“Wow after her dad says it bothers him,” said another.

The comments come after an old video of Kanye saying he disapproves of North on TikTok began circulating social media again.

However, others left more positive comments on the post. “She a baddie she knows she a 10 she a baddie with her baddie friend,” wrote one.

Others couldn’t help but notice the chain on the rapper’s neck staring at Kim: “The chain with the side eye is KILLING me.”

Kanye was not happy with North’s TikTok

Kanye addressed North’s TikTok ‘fame’ in a video posted before the Ice Spice TikToks. In part of the video, he said:

“I just got off the phone with Kim, I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I am her father, I have a say so.”

The video once again began circulating when the Ice Spice videos came out, leading many to believe it was in response to these. However, the video was recorded before.

Although some fans agreed with Kanye, others see it as a child just having fun.

One fan tweeted: “I hate that people are making Ice Spice with North West such a big thing. Kim booked Ice Spice to come cause her daughter is a fan it’s that simple!”