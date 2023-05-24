Kim Kardashian has revealed the one place in the world where she’s “never recognized” and praised the people for being “respectful” of her privacy.

The businesswoman and reality star continues to make headlines after appearing on podcaster and coach Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast this week.

Kim appeared on the popular podcast to share some personal insight on how she juggles motherhood and her high-profile job before The Kardashians returns for season three on Hulu.

Kim Kardashian praises Japan where she’s “never recognized”

The Kardashians star has praised the only place in the world where she’s “never recognized” and people are respectful of her family – Japan.

The podcaster and coach asked her: “When was the last time you went somewhere where someone didn’t know who you were? Or actually, was there a moment when someone said to you: ‘Who are you? What do you do?’ Like when was the last time you had a reaction like that.”

Kim revealed that Japanese people are “really respectful” of her privacy and are aware of personal boundaries. Unlike people in other countries, fans in Japan didn’t constantly pester her to take pictures with her.

“Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognize you, they don’t ask for photos,” Kim explained. “It’s a really amazing experience. I think it’s important.”

Kim insists her kids lead a “normal” life

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality star opened up about how her four children navigate life in the limelight. Kim insisted that her kids lead a “normal life” despite growing up in the media spotlight.

“I think they grew up seeing the cameras, and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we’d walk out and there would be paparazzi, so it’s not really something that they acknowledge a lot,” she explained.

The Kardashians star, who shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her ex Kanye West, said that their kids would often use their “little voices” to call out paparazzi when needed.

“She’ll tell them when she doesn’t want them around and to leave her alone and to stop, and I love that they use their little voices, but they also have such a normal life and such a different life away from all of that too,” Kim said.

Kim opens up about “mom guilt”

Kim also revealed that she often has “mom guilt” as she got candid about the difficulties of raising her kids as a single mother after her divorce from Ye.

“Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing,” she told Jay. “You feel like the worst mom if something’s going on and you can’t fix it, you have no idea how to change it, your kids are fighting, whatever it is.”

“My friends and I will text each other and be in tears, literally locking ourselves in the room away from a kid having a tantrum, when that’s not what you should do,” she continued. “You should go and lean into them, but sometimes it’s so overwhelming.”