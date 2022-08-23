











Kim Kardashian is redeeming herself after her failed shot attempt during Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash went viral. The reality star recently revealed she took five shots and it was all thanks to Hailey Bieber.

People had gone gaga over the lavish birthday party Kylie had a couple of weeks ago which saw all her close friends and family members enjoying a night out on a yacht.

Right from getting expensive drinks to drinking shots, the party was everything one could dream of but it was Kim that stole the thunder.

Photo by Gotham/GC images

Kim Kardashian’s video goes viral

Kim became the talk of the town after Kylie uploaded a video from her birthday party. The clip begins with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul opening the gifts she has received.

It then goes on to show the different events that took place throughout the night. Finally, a portion of the clip shows some of her friends and Kim getting ready to take a shot.

While everyone seemed to enjoy their drink, Kim had a hard time and quickly spit the entire thing out and called it “nasty.”

The clip sparked controversy

While people were busy looking at Kim’s reactions to taking the shot, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that there was an unknown bottle on the table in the shape of eight.

This was before Kendall Jenner introduced her upcoming 818 tequila. Fans were convinced that Kim had tried Kendall’s drink and it was her reaction to tasting it.

However, it did not take long for the SKIMS creator to come forward and defend her sister’s brand in a subtle manner. In her recent Instagram story, Kim revealed she drank five shots during a game of Truth and Dare along with Hailey.

In the photo, Hailey was seen holding Kendall’s upcoming drink, thus dismissing the rumors that Kim did not enjoy the new drink.

Kim does not drink much

Kim’s reaction does not come as a surprise as the reality star does not drink much. In fact, if you are someone who follows the Kardashians regularly and is a huge fan of the show, you would know that this topic has been discussed time and again.

A source close to Kim echoed similar thoughts while speaking to People. While Kim has had her fair share of party adventures the reality star seems to be different now.

The source noted: “Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains. She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone’s birthday, but it’s rare.”

