Kim Kardashian broke down in tears as she told her mom Kris Jenner that she chose not to be Kanye West’s “clean-up crew” anymore.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian had a heartbreaking confessional with mom Kris Jenner, detailing her divorce from Kanye West.

While the rapper is not a full cast member of the series, Kim couldn’t hold her emotions while talking about her former relationship with the rapper and record producer.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kim breaks down in tears over Kanye

In season three episode two of The Kardashians, Kim continued her conversation with her mom about her decision to divorce Kanye. The reality star shares North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with the rapper.

Kim revealed that she felt so “overwhelmed” during Kanye’s bipolar disorder episodes that she didn’t know how to handle the pressure of his actions.

“I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life, and I’m just so overwhelmed,” Kim told her mom.

“That’s the tragic part of the whole story,” Kris chimed in.

“I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way, but God, if people knew,” the Skims founder continued. “I just would never do that to my kids. It just is really crazy.”

She added: “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew.”

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim didn’t want to be Kanye’s “clean-up crew”

Further in her confessional, Kim said that she decided not to be Kanye’s “clean-up crew” anymore and deal with the rapper’s behavior.

The reality star got emotional as she detailed the impact of her ex-husband’s actions, while she tried to put on a smile and support him during challenging times.

“Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she told her mom.

“I used to run around and call everyone behind his back, and be like, ‘It’s gonna be OK, it’s gonna be OK, don’t worry. Just give him another chance’. I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my day to be the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

“Well, that’s why you got divorced because you can’t do that to yourself,” Kris agreed. “You never deserve to live like that.”

Kim’s confession comes after bombshell episode one

Kim’s comments come after she broke down in episode one and said that Kanye‘s “lies” are more damaging to their children that her tape.

In the opening episode, the reality star admitted that she had an “anxiety attack” in the morning. “I felt like I just couldn’t breathe all day,” she said. “You know when you’re just on the verge of tears. That’s how I felt all day.”

