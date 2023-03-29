Kim Kardashian’s workout routine continues after she first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, she’s still on a weight loss journey.

She once took to Instagram to share her routine, jokily writing: “I’m convinced she’s trying to kill me lol. I wish I would have posted my workout the last few days because I can’t walk and now she wants me to start my day with stairs.”

Rewind to the approach of Met Gala 2023 and she’s shared her new workout routine.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s workout routine

Kim Kardashian doesn’t often share updates on her workout routine but recently shared that she spends two hours a day lifting weights, five or six days a week. In 2023, she hired personal trainer Senada Greca for her workouts.

She began her workout with a split-stance good morning exercise. She held a 40lb barbell across the back of her shoulders, before adding a resistance band around one leg at a time for banded-thigh lateral squats.

“We do four sets of 12 reps on each side,” she said. Previously, she took to Instagram in August 2022 to reveal that she has some serious DOMS after training her legs with her former personal trainer.

She started her Wednesday walking up the stair climber before Melissa reposted the story to her own Instagram page with laughing faces. The fitness coach replied: “The best kind of pain.”

Kim can run fast on the treadmill and even lifts seriously heavy weights. It’s pretty solid proof that she really does work hard – both in business and the gym!

Her pre (and post) Met Gala transformation

Kim, known for her curvy hourglass figure, shocked her fans when she arrived at the Met Gala several pounds lighter. She had removed carbohydrates and been following an intense workout regime to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

While she typically prefers to stick to a plant-based diet, she decided to go back to eating meat in the lead-up to the prestigious event, in order to adhere to her “strict” carbohydrate-free and sugar-free diet, as per Elle.

Since the event, Kim’s weight loss has been maintained with much smaller curves. In an interview with Allure, she confessed she had lost 16 pounds (approximately 7.2kg), but said it led to a “really painful” flare-up of her psoriasis.

She works with PT Senada Greca

Kim said she “sees a difference already” in just a short time of working with Senada. She is well-known on social media for her incredible physique, often sharing exercises on her Instagram page, as well as healthy recipes.

Senada is the founder of Crush It By Senada app and works as a trainer for the business. She is also the woman who doesn’t just comprise Kim Kardashian’s workout routine but runs Zendoa, a high-performance activewear brand.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Contact: Celine Byford – [email protected]

WATCH NEW THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM MAY 25TH