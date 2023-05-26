Kim Kardashian has reflected on her split from Pete Davidson, saying that they had long talks about breaking up before they officially called it quits.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back with the third season of their reality show and the first episode of The Kardashians premiered on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, May 25.

During the opening episode, Kim Kardashian said that she felt a lot of guilt following her breakup with actor Pete Davidson.

The reality star and businesswoman was in a relationship with the former SNL star for nine months in 2022 after her split from rapper Kanye West.

Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian opens up about being single

Kim Kardashian is single but she’s “not ready” to start dating again after her nine-month relationship with Pete ended. The couple had several high-profile media and public appearances, including the star-studded 2022 Met Gala.

“I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that’s OK,” the mom of four told cameras during a confessional in season three episode one.

Later in the episode, Kim said that she felt quite nervous about the idea of dating again but she didn’t want to give up on the dream of finding the right person.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like ‘Who’s ever going to want to date me?” she continued.

“I have four kids…I’m in my forties’. Like, ‘Oh my god, who’s going to want to deal with the drams?’ But my person will be like, ‘F*** all that. It’s going to be hard but we’re together and like, we’re going to do this.’ So I’m just waiting for that person.”

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Kim “proud” of how she and Pete broke up

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim opened up about her breakup with Pete and hinted that they sort of “planned” it and discussed the idea of breaking up for some time.

She told her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick: “Breakups are just like, not my thing. It’s just, I’m proud of myself. I mean, we just had talks and talks. Like, we had been talking about it. So it was just like, both of us just like communicating really well about it.”

Kim also said that she felt guilty after they called it quits, adding: “And there was a lot of guilt. He [Pete] went through a lot because of my relationship.”

Kim made heartbreaking confession about love

In related news, Kim recently made a heartbreaking confession about her dating life after she got asked if she believed she would find love again.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone,” the businesswoman told Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast.

“I definitely will take my time and I think there [are] so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people who enter into your life,” she added.

The 42-year-old said that she is not rushing to throw herself into a new relationship because there are a lot of things going on in her life right now.

“I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it,” she added. “There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely.”