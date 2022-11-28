Kim Kardashian hosted her family’s annual Thanksgiving celebrations and boy did she put on a show.

If there’s one thing about the Kardashians, it’s that they sure know how to celebrate in style, with each occasion seemingly bigger and better than the last.

This year, Kim’s daughter, North West, documented their festivities on the TikTok account she shares with her mom.

From extravagant feasts to regal portraits, fans were given an exclusive glimpse into the family’s famous festivities…

North captures Thanksgiving celebrations

North has proved that Kim is truly the Queen of Thanksgiving celebrations. She opens the video by filming the entrance to her mom’s home which shows a candlelit path and trees covered in twinkling lights.

Once inside, fans can see a long dining table covered in decadent decorations and dressed with a pale beige tablecloth. Each table place had a name card and a festive confetti popper.

North continued by showing a large table with delicious food, including the holiday classics like cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and mashed potatoes, displayed in luxurious hammered copper chafers.

She also panned over the endless selection of sweet treats, from pecan and pumpkin pie to donut towers and trays of gummy candies.

But that’s not all, the nine-year-old showcased the most striking feature of all – the family photo wall…

A touch of royalty

As part of the decadent decor, the family was depicted in royal portraits displayed on the wall.

In the video, fans can see Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surrounded by their blended family, including the Blink-182 drummer’s son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. As well as the Poosh founder’s three kids with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Khloé Kardashian was also pictured with her daughter True Thompson, and her son, who is just three months old. However, his name and face has yet to be revealed.

Next to their portraits were paintings of Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, and his daughter Dream, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna.

In the center of the photo wall was the family’s matriarch – Kris Jenner, the only person depicted wearing a crown. Next to Kris’ portrait was a photo of her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Fans could also spot snapshots of Kim Kardashian, who looked like Marie Antoinette in the Thanksgiving portrait. Donning a tall blonde wig and a gown with ruffled sleeves. Along with her four children from ex-Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Above them were pictures of Kylie Jenner holding her nine-month-old son, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi Webster.

As a shock to many fans, Caitlyn Jenner was even featured in the gallery of royal portraits.

However, not everyone made it on the wall of famous family figures. Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, and Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson did not receive a regal portrait.

