Kim Kardashian fans are curious to know if she was in a Tupac music video in 2023.

The 42-year-old reality star has branched out from Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians in her time. She has appeared in other TV series such as Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, 2 Broke Girls, and as a voiceover actor in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Kim has also appeared in some music videos in her time – Christina Milian’s Dip It Low, Fall Out Boy’s Thnks fr th Mmrs to name two.

Kim Kardashian says she was in a Tupac video

Speaking on Jonathan Cheban’s Foodgod Podcast in September 2019, Kim Kardashian explained “one thing that people don’t know” about her.

Kim said: “OK. There’s the most random thing. So, when I was like 14 I was in a Tupac video.”

The SKKN owner added: “It was like 1994.”

Jonathan asked if Kim’s music video cameo was “Googleable.”

Kim’s Tupac video story

Of course, dropping such a bombshell during the Foodgod Podcast couldn’t come without some kind of explanation.

Kim said that she was 14 years old at the time “but definitely looked 18.”

She said that “no one would ever know” that she was in the video, adding: “First of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably.”

Kim added that Tupac: “…wasn’t there.”

She also said that she’s “never seen the footage,” but that she was “walking down the runway,” during the video with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Stewart, and some other friends.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kim can be seen in Tupac’s All About U music video which was released in 1996.

Kardashians star was in more music videos

Although Kim’s memory of her 1994 Tupac music video wasn’t particularly strong, she certainly would remember some of the other music videos she’s appeared in.

In 2007, she starred in Fall Out Boy’s Thanks fr the Mmrs, and previous to that she appeared in Christina Milian’s Dip It Low in 2004.

Of course, The Kardashians star Kim was also in Kanye West’s Bound 2 video in 2013.

