Kim Kardashian says a 'bunch' of scientists and attorneys want to woo her











It seems Kim Kardashian is broadening her horizons when it comes to dating in the future. The Kardashians star shared who she would be open to dating next during her sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Although Kim isn’t keen on dating anyone at the moment, the mother of four said that when the time is right she sees herself with a doctor, a scientist, or lawyers of sorts and even added that she has had a “bunch” try to “woo” her already.

Habla Loud | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 11320 Habla Loud | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/it0VOpLn1WY/hqdefault.jpg 1102339 1102339 center 22403

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While making an appearance a few weeks ago on the Late Late Show With James Cordon, Kim K spoke about her next moves when it comes to her love life. James asked Kim: “So, how does Kim get a date?” Kim replied:

I haven’t really thought about it because I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus – finish school, all that.

Although she has her sights set on becoming a lawyer, Kim did add that when the time comes she is going to “do something different.” Kim said: “Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

The mother of four said when she does begin to date again: “I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision.”

Kim says lawyers have already tried to “woo” her

It seems that since she announced her potential future husband, scientists and lawyers have already been trying their luck. According to E!Online, during the interview with Kelly and Ryan this week, when asked about future dating prospects, Kim said:

I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something. So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I’m just not ready.

When she imagines dating down the line, the mom of four shared the ideal set-up that she had in mind. Kim explained:

I think it would have to be something like set up at a friend’s house something really chill nowhere out in public. I just want to chill.

View Instagram Post

Kim’s dating advice: Stay off dating apps

During the same interview with Kelly and Ryan, Kim chimed in and gave fans her own advice when it comes to dating. The main bit of advice Kim gave was to, “Stay off dating apps. You need a titan.” She went on to explain:

A titan of industry. That’s what you are and that’s what you need. It’s a very small field but he’s out there.

Kim’s dating philosophy comes a month after her split with Pete Davidson was announced in August 2022. The two dated for nine months, creating a buzz on social media, before going their separate ways due to their hectic schedules and lifestyle.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON TWO ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 22

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK