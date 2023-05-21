Kim Kardashian is set to open up in an ‘honest’ conversation with world-renowned life coach Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, including her experiences with ‘mom guilt’ and how hard parenting can really be.

We’re just days away from the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, so to gear us up, we’ve been graced with a ‘more personal’ conversation about Kim’s life.

We take a look at what Kim Kardashian had to say about her experiences with mom guilt, and difficulties with parenting as Jay Shetty provides her with a “safe space” on his podcast.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS

Kim Kardashian opens up about mom guilt

In a sneak peek from her interview with Jay Shetty, Kim Kardashian opened up on ‘mom guilt’ as she questions if she’s a good mom.

“Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing. Am I a good mom? Kids, all they want is time, they just want your time.”

The SKIMs owner is regularly seen out and about with her kids, as well as on social media as she shares a TikTok account with her eldest, North West. However, it seems she still has these questions running around her head.

In an earlier interview on the Angie Martinez Podcast, Kim opened up on how she protects her children from negativity on the outside.

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on, in the outside world. When stuff is going down like, I protect the stuff in the house as far as like the TVs, and the content is on,” she revealed.

The star also gets candid and emotional in the new Kardashians trailer as Kim breaks down in tears after trying to avoid ‘fighting with family’.

Kim Kardashian ‘cries herself to sleep’ some nights

In an exclusive clip obtained by People before the release on Monday, Kim opened up on what she thought parenting was going to be like, versus what it was actually like.

“Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself,” she revealed. Although she said it has been “the most challenging thing.”

The mogul also opened up revealing to Jay that there are nights when she ‘cries herself to sleep.’

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, what just happened? With all the moods and the personalities, and sometimes they’re fighting, and it’s me to play good cop and bad cop, so that is definitely a challenge when something I’m working on is being a little bit firmer.”

She also told listeners that: “There’s nothing that can prepare you,” however said that “you will figure it out.”

Fans can’t wait for the raw conversation

Jay Shetty never fails to disappoint with his amazing guests and has previously interviewed sister Khloe Kardashian in 2022 where she opened up on betrayal and forgiveness she had experienced in her life.

Now, just days away from The Kardashians season 3 premiere, Jay has got Kim to open in a raw conversation on the topics everyone wants to know about. Of course, fans can’t wait.

One fan wrote: “Can’t wait to see it. It looks deep and emotional.”

“It’s like a super bowl commercial,” wrote another.

Jay Shetty himself commented: “So grateful for your honesty and openness. Looking forward to people hearing this conversation.”