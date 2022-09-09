Kim Kardashian shares close-up of SKIMS bra as 'comfiest' collection set to launch











“These are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear.” This is what the SKIMS founder has said ahead of her new bra collection set to launch on September 27.

Kim Kardashian has excited us all on her Instagram with her latest post about an upcoming collection of bras. After three years of development, SKIMS is introducing a new system of bra solutions all about weightless comfort and shape.

Kim’s latest and “comfiest” bra collection yet

Kim announced that her company will be dropping a new collection of bras on September 27 that are designed with innovative technology and soft materials to create pieces that support while “feeling like you’re wearing nothing.”

During an exclusive teaser clip shared with PEOPLE, Kim made the bold statement of saying, “these are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear.” Kim went on to say:

I’ve always found bras to be so uncomfortable and constricting. My bra was the first thing I would take off when I got home. This is why we introduced all the little bralettes because they didn’t have underwire and they were just so comfortable and I could wear them from day to night.

Fans are excited after Kim shows a preview of bras via Instagram

Kim also announced her latest launch via Instagram where she gave us a sneak preview of the collection and it’s safe to say fans were very excited.

Celebrity star Sophia Hutchins was quick to comment on the new range, saying, “need need need” followed by three fire emojis. One fan of the Kardashian said, “This is literally what I’ve been waiting for”

Other consumers were excited but skeptical about her latest products, saying things like, “these look amazing Kim. I really hope they are as good as you say.” Another chimed in, “I’m praying this isn’t a scam.”

SKIMS began developing underwire bras in 2019

SKIMS began developing underwire bras in 2019 with the goal of melding the comfort and versatility of their signature bralettes with the functionality of a wire undergarment.

The brand also dedicated a year to fit trials and wear testing to make sure there was a design and silhouette for everyone. In the same interview with PEOPLE, Kim said:

There really is a bra style here that fits every single need, shape, and want that you can possibly imagine. I just really can’t wait for you to experience these bras.

Since it was founded in 2019, Kardashian has built SKIMS into a billion-dollar business. This January, the shapewear and loungewear brand was valued at $3.2 billion, a doubled increase from its $1.6 billion value in April 2021, according to Bloomberg.

