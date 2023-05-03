Kim Kardashian’s daughter North was modeling from her womb, a new pic basically confirms. The reality TV star recently took her youngster to the Met Gala and revealed North was born weeks after her first shoot.

North, one of four kids Kim Kardashian shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, has starred in her dad’s Yeezy show with her own rap debut, held up a ‘STOP’ sign to the paparazzi, and walked the red carpet.

When it comes to celebrity children, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West is nearing the top of the list. So when Kim revealed that she had done modeling shoots with her daughter still in her belly, it was no surprise for fans.

Kim Kardashian modeled with North

Kim shared a picture to her Instagram Story modeling with a pregnancy bump, revealing that she posed for photoshoots just weeks before giving birth to North. She captioned the post:

My 1st fashion shoot with North in my belly. I gave birth a few weeks after this.

The Kardashians star recalled her first photoshoot with Karl Lagerfeld after she honored the late designer at the Met Gala. The photos she shared came from a 2013 CR Fashion Book shoot.

When was North West born?

Kim Kardashian gave birth to North on June 15, 2013, making her an age of nine years old. She came into the world at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, in the United States, and was Kim and Kanye’s first child together.

Kim has publicly discussed difficulties during her first two pregnancies. She experienced pre-eclampsia during her first pregnancy – with North – which forced her to deliver her daughter at 34 weeks.

As Saint, Chicago West, and Psalm’s big sister, North has become their role model sibling. She’s a Gemini, which is believed to have traits of being communicative, witty, curious, funny, outgoing, inquisitive, and impulsive.

North’s stardom through the years

North has been launched to fame from the moment she was born. By 2020, she had starred in Fendi’s modeling campaign, before going on to model Yeezy shades and rap at the brand’s fashion show.

She has become a TikTok star in her own right – and even shares an account with Kim! North has started going out on public outings with her parents as she is set to become 10 years old.

In 2022, fans got to see the young star at Paris Fashion Week alongside her grandmother, Kris Jenner. North once famously held up a handwritten sign which read STOP when people were taking photographs of her next to her mom.

