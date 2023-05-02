Kim Kardashian’s fans have defended her from trolls for ‘dragging’ North West to the Met Gala 2023 after the reality star revealed the surprise her daughter prepared for her before the event.

This year, the Met Gala was organized in honor of Karl Lagerfeld and took place at its usual spot, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

The event featured a massive lineup, including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Pete Davidson, Rihanna, and so many more.

The 42-year-old reality star unveiled a lavish surprise gift her nine-year-old daughter North West, who she shares with ex Kanye West, gave her before the event.

While Kim Kardashian was excited to share snaps of her daughter’s gift, netizens called the reality star for ‘dragging’ North to the fashion event.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

North’s sweet surprise to Kim unwind before Met Gala

North has given her mom Kim a lavish gift to help her prepare for her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

Ahead of the fashion event, which took place on Monday evening (May 1), Kim’s nine-year-old daughter organized massages in a lavish and relaxing set-up filled with flowers and candles.

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” Kim captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, April 30.

Kim added that North didn’t forget this year’s theme as huge silver balloons on one of the walls read “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” in honor of the late German fashion designer.

“Massages before the big day. How beautiful!” Kim added in the caption of her Instagram Story. You can see the adorable set-up from the clip below:

Trolls call Kim out for ‘dragging’ North to Met Gala

On social media thought, online trolls have called Kim out for “dragging” her young daughter to the fashion event, which is attended by a star-studded lineup every year.

“Why is Kim always dragging North to these events she is a kid?” one Twitter user reacted. “Who is she having fun with at the Met [Gala]?”

“Isn’t North too young for this type of exposure?” someone else asked. A lot of online users were puzzled about whether children were allowed to the event.

“This is really sad… let kids be kids,” someone else wrote, while another one added: “Oh I don’t like this, I really don’t like this.”

Fans share praise for the mother-daughter duo

Well, there were plenty of other fans who had positive reactions and shared their praise for the mother-daughter duo. North didn’t physically walk the red carpet of the event and she was only there as her mother’s plus one guest.

“Mommy/daughter Met Gala so cute,” one fan captioned a post alongside a snap of Kim and North.

“Wow she brought her daughter that was so sweet and cute,” someone else wrote under another Twitter thread.

“Mom and daughter,” a third one added. “This is so cute, they are both beautiful.”