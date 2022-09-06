Kim Kardashian shares unseen pic of teenage years before dramatic surgery











It’s not often that Kim Kardashian posts pictures from her childhood and teen years, but when she does, fans go wild. The difference in her looks has changed drastically over the years and her latest throwback picture shows just that.

Kim took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a never before seen photo of her from her teenage years and it’s safe to say that she has changed a lot since. The mother of four still denies surgery claims but her ever-changing face and physique may state otherwise.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim posts throwback pictures on her story

Kim took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a throwback picture from her teen years with fans. The picture is quite funny and was captioned “mood.”

In the throwback photo, young Kim can be seen being held around the waist by a potential family member as she awkwardly smiles with a nervous look on her face.

In true ’80s style, Kim can be seen with a deep red strappy top on and a black choker necklace with a cross. It seems her fashion sense has changed a lot over the years too.

Fans couldn’t help but notice just how different Kim’s face looks in the photo, with the bridge of her nose appearing thicker as well as her face shape and features in general.

Kim’s apparent “surgery”

We have never got to the bottom (so to speak!) as to whether Kim’s beautiful face and stunning curves are down to natural good genes or a few LA surgeons but it is a possibility that the star has had cosmetic surgery.

In terms of non-surgical procedures, Kim has admitted to this. For example, she has openly admitted to having Botox. Others think she may have also had filler in her top lip to give her a more full Cupid’s bow.

One of the biggest cosmetic controversies surrounding Kim Kardashian has been her nose. Kim still swears that it is down to impressive contouring but others seem to be adamant that she has had surgery.

Kim’s butt has always been a topic of conversation for many years and its ever-changing shape makes it possible that she has undergone the surgical procedure of Fat Transfer to her buttocks, as the area appears dramatically larger than in her younger images.

However, fans noticed that recently it appears smaller again, meaning she may have had the procedure reversed. We will never know whether Kim has had surgery or she has just been blessed with an amazing body but it’s safe to say she has a figure to die for!

Fans feel sad for Kim

It appears there are many fans online who feel sad for Kim after seeing her teenage pictures. Kim was – and still is – beautiful, even when she was younger, and before her alleged “surgery”, and fans seem to have noticed this. One person on twitter said:

So much of me wishes for Kim K to have never gotten surgery. ofc she likes it and it’s great but her ethnic features were so pretty, like have you seen her when she was a teenager it’s to die for.

Another chimed in saying:

I miss Kim Kardashian before she got all of the surgery, like she was the prettiest middle eastern woman but she tried to hide all of her features with surgery.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

