Kim Kardashian has left fans stunned after she ditched her bleach blonde hair for new caramel honey tresses with a totally casual outfit, instead of her usual glammed-up red carpet look. Wait, where did Kim go?

Thanks to the magic of her hairdresser Chris Appleton, Kim changes her hair color multiple times a year. That includes staying up all night just to achieve the perfect platinum blonde while wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

Now, she’s left the red carpet look behind and instead, toned it down a little. Fans are very much in awe of the new caramel honey hair Kim is showing off, with many leaving compliments underneath her recent pictures.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian – caramel hair

Kim debuted her caramel honey hair on December 3 during an outing with her sister Khloe Kardashian in Miami, Florida. Since that day, she’s been posting photos of her new hair color on Instagram.

Her hairdresser Chris called the color “honey for Miami” and asked fans what they thought of the new look on Kim. She’s been wearing her hair in loose waves since getting it dyed, and paired it with leather trousers and dark shades.

In her most recent photo sporting her new tresses, Kim’s hair is as long as her waist. She hasn’t dressed in her usual glam attire but has instead wore some blue tracksuit bottoms paired with a grey crop top and silver necklace.

Fans loving Kim’s honey blonde hair

When Kim first began sharing photos of her caramel blonde hair, fans welcomed the new hair style. Many were unsure of her platinum blonde look which she had dyed for the Met Gala earlier in 2022.

One fan wrote: “She has like THE best glam team. Love that for her.”

Another penned: “I’m feeling the hair color and the fit. She’s giving a Samantha that goes by Sam.”

“This hair on her is soooo much better then the platinum,” reacted a fellow Kardashian fan.

Kim’s new hair color is thanks to Chris

Chris is just as obsessed with Kim Kardashian’s new hair color as fans. It is thanks to his tress magic that Kim is able to dye her hair so often, and to perfection. He even created that memorable Rapunzel-esque Balenciaga shoot hair!

He also styled her locks for her Vogue cover in February 2022. It’s not just Kim that hires him, but musicians Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez also regularly get their hair done by Chris. Kim pays him $2,000 a day, The Sun reported in 2020.

After gleaming with pride at his recent hair work on Kim, he simply commented on Kim’s post: “Beautiful 🍯.” However, that’s not all as the hairdresser reshared the photo on his own feed and said he’s “lovin the honey 🍯.”

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine

