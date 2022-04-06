











Kim Kardashian has worn a full-face mask, impressed in latex suits, and made sunglasses worthy of being worn during every season. She paves the way for fashionistas everywhere – and her ripped jeans done the same.

She recently shared an Instagram post which had everyone talking. Whether it’s a casual get-up or a red carpet moment, the second that Kim K shares a picture on social media, her fans scream with envy.

The jeans she was wearing were made by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, and cost more than $6,400. Let’s look into how her followers reacted to the lawyer’s look and how you can recreate the outfit.

Kim Kardashian’s ripped jeans

Kim took to Instagram on April 5th to share a bold photo of her wearing a corset-style crocodile print top and ripped denim jeans. Sporting slicked back hair and holding the wall behind her to pose, it was the rips that had people talking.

She captioned the post: “Talk less say more.” This proves that her outfits make enough of a statement without her having to say anything specifically. The series of photos in the post showed her pouting and holding her hair back.

Fans will be well aware that Pete Davidson’s girlfriend is always ready for a snapshot, and is often looked towards for fashion inspiration. While most loved her jeans, others weren’t sure if they could pull them off in the same way.

Fans react to her denim look

One follower wrote: “The best to ever do it.” Many agreed that Kim K’s denim get-up was basically iconic, and it wasn’t just the jeans that caught the attention of fans, as some asked where she got her strapless top from.

There were countless heart emojis underneath the KUWTK star’s photo, which has received almost 3million likes so far. Her close friend Jonathan Cheban – AKA Food God – simply commented with: “Those jeans.”

His comment received several replies, including a response which says “they look amazing on Kim“, but later adding that they are “not sure they want to see the public wearing them on the streets?!?!”.

How to recreate Kim’s outfit

There are so many ways to create Kim’s look at a cheaper cost. Hollister sell very ripped mom-style jeans for £26.40 (around $34.52), while Shein has denim on offer which shows a lot of leg for £22.99 (just over $30).

If you want to get the official top she was wearing, the crocodile armor corset was made by Los Angeles-based No Sesso as part of their Ghetto Gold Couture Collection.

But for a smaller price, fans can buy Pretty Little Thing‘s plunge halter neck top instead for £25 (approximately $32.71).

Kim k will literally wear ripped jeans and people will go crazy — shhh ❦ (@ssshhanniii) January 10, 2022

