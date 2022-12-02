Kim Kardashian has come under fire in December 2022 as social media users say she let her “kid,” North West, wear a mask to Paris Fashion Week back in October.

The mother-of-four has some Twitter users suggesting that she should be “canceled,” others dubbed her a “bad mom” and others even think she “doesn’t care” about the recent Balenciaga scandal.

More tweeted that they “feel sorry” for Kim. So, let’s take a look at when Kim Kardashian dressed North in a mask.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kim was ‘outraged’ by Balenciaga ad

After Balenciaga released its Spring 2023 campaign featuring young girls holding teddy bears dressed in bondage, Kim Kardashian addressed the controversy via social media.

Taking to Twitter, Kim wrote:

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.

“As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

North wears a mask to Paris Fashion Week

After the Balenciaga scandal in 2022, Kim is facing backlash from people who say that she allowed her nine-year-old daughter, North, to wear a mask to Paris Fashion Week.

North wore a leather mask to the event in October.

The nine-year-old wore loose studded trousers, a dark grey t-shirt, and platform crocs as well as the mask.

Both of North’s parents have been seen wearing masks to red carpet events in the past. Kim once wore a head-to-toe black outfit to the 2021 Met Gala and she also wore a leather mask that featured zippers over her mouth and eyes.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep for comment

Kim is slammed for letting her ‘kid wear a mask’

Since Kim put out the public apology in regard to her association with Balenciaga, many people have taken to Twitter to slam Kim as she previously allowed North to wear a mask at Paris Fashion Week.

In response to her Balenciaga statement, someone wrote: “Literally let her kid wear a gimp mask… are we surprised”

One person wrote: “you put your kid in a gimp mask. We all know that you understand what’s happening there.”

Another tweeted: “If no one would have complained about the #balenciaga child pornography campaign, the entire Kardashian clan kids would be sporting the bondage teddy bear bag! Here is North (9) wearing a face mask.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know