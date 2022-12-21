Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, pulled the most hilarious prank on her mom when she tricked her into thinking she had shaved off her sleek eyebrows.

The only people Kim lets go anywhere near her brows are the eyebrow connoisseur, Anastasia Soare, and her professional make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic.

The beauty mogul has dreamy thick brushy brows with a high arch that many fans swoon over. However, her daughter wanted to sabotage the face which makes her mom millions and decided to fake shave her eyebrows off.

Kim’s daughter North wants to throw it back all the way to the 2000s when thin eyebrows were in. Best believe, two decades ago, Kim K and her best friend Paris Hilton practically created the thin brow trend but she’s not planning on bringing them back anytime soon.

Her daughter is though. North becomes the prank patrol and she’s not afraid to share her trickster ways online.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for FENDI

North West’s booming TikTok account

North pranked her mom in a video uploaded to the joint TikTok account that the mother-daughter duo shares. Under the username @kimandnorth, the nine-year-old regularly posts videos on the platform and has garnered more than 11 million followers. While the comments on the videos are always turned off, the videos always rustle up a conversation.

On the TikTok page, fans can find videos of North and Kardashian dancing as they take part in TikTok trends, and even create them. In the run-up to Christmas North has utilized her artistry talent to practice her makeup skills and transform her mom into The Grinch.

Another time, she even gave her mom a minion makeover when she painted Kim’s face bright yellow. This time around she put down the makeup brush and picked up the tweezers as she gives her mom a beauty transformation.

Kim Kardashian snaps as North pretends to shave off her eyebrows

North filmed herself holding a pink eyebrow shaver and walking into her mom’s bedroom in their Hidden Hills mansion as she whispers to herself with a voice effect on.

She then filmed Kim K fast asleep as she begins to rub the shaver along the SKIMS founder’s face. West then switched on an eyebrow filter called ‘Thin Brows’ which gives the effect of having thinner brows to make it look like they have been overplucked.

North exclaimed: “Mom, wake up. Wake up.”

Kardashian replied: Yeah, I’m awake.’

However, as soon as the SKKN founder saw her face in the phone reflection, she gasped and yelled: “North, this is not funny!”

North then concluded the video and captioned it: “The fake eyebrows filter that’s so funny ha ha!” Since the clip was posted on December 18, it has received over 16.3m views on TikTok and 2.4m likes.

