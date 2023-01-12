Kim Kardashian was spotted at Crescent City, CA, at the same time and place fans claim they saw Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, with residents totally confused over why celebrities were visiting their home.

Reality TV personality Kim K paid a visit to a Crescent City seafood restaurant yesterday (January 11, 2023) – and so did Tobey. Kim and Tobey had lunch with locals at the eatery while a film crew captured the scenes, Kym Kemp reports on her website, Redheaded Blackbelt.

When she jetted into the Californian city fans began asking Kim for pictures, which she posed for as only Kim can. Fans speculated she was filming the trip for season 3 of her Hulu series. Tobey seemed happy to pose for selfies too.

Some fans were more than excited to meet both celebs:

Kim Kardashian in Crescent City, CA

Crescent City, California, has about 6,700 residents. Kim was seen enjoying seafood at a restaurant accompanied by film crews. She also shared a video of the Pelican Bay ocean on her socials.

One fan thought the stars might be visiting the nearby jail. They asked: “Why are Tobey Maguire and Kim Kardashian visiting Pelican Bay State Prison today?”

Kim was seen posing with fans in unedited snapshots. She styled her hair in a slicked-back, long braid. Kim wore a black bodysuit teamed with baggy pants and a black coat after sharing snaps of her plane journey to Crescent City.

Tobey Maguire also seen in Pelican Bay

Tobey Maguire was pictured with the same fans who met Kim in Pelican Bay. However, the actor and film producer, best known for his role as the title character in the Spider-Man franchise, didn’t pose for pictures with Kim.

Unlike Kim, Tobey doesn’t use social media and therefore hasn’t shared any of his own trip updates. There appears to be no clear pictures showing the two celebrities visiting Pelican Bay together. Seems like it could just be coincidence?

Fans react to Kim’s Crescent City visit

When Kim was spotted in Crescent City, most fans couldn’t work out why she was there in the first place. However, many fingers point to the unconfirmed guess she’s filming a scene for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 3.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Not LA Kim Kardashian in Crescent City?”

Another penned: “Apparently Kim Kardashian is in Crescent City and I can only imagine what she thinks when locals and nearby towns literally call it Crescent Sh****!”

“Now why the hell is Kim Kardashian in Crescent City,” a confused fan asked on social media.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK