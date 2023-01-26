Kim Kardashian on Paw Patrol is certainly not what fans predicted for her 2023 agenda. Her daughter North West also has a role. And of course, people are leaving their October free as that’s when the new Paw Patrol hits cinemas.

It’s a family affair as not just Kim and North have major characters but her son Saint, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, is also doing a voiceover in the Paw Patrol movie.

Kim has a minor role as a poodle, but it’s not the first time she’s starred in a movie. She may be the queen of reality TV after KUWTK was born following a tape that went viral, but she’s also making her mark in movies.

Kim Kardashian on Paw Patrol

Kim provides the voice of Paw Patrol character Delores who she played from the first movie, known as the opinionated, sassy poodle. Perfectly groomed and posh, Delores aids the Paw Patrol with their mission.

She will be starring in Nickelodeon’s upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie alongside Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel. When the first film premiered in August 2021, Kim said she done it for her kids as they love Paw Patrol, People reports.

The movie is based on Nickelodeon’s hit show of the same name, which is about a group of special dogs that protect their community. Kim has been secretly working on the movie for a while for her second time on the sequel.

North West’s movie character

Kim will be joined by North West, nine, while a “cameo” appearance will be made by her son, Saint, seven. The star-studded cast features Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and more.

North will have a role as one of three new characters – a fresh pup joining the ranks – being introduced in the film. Her brother, Saint, won’t have as much of a prominent role with just a few lines on his script.

Kim has several movies to her name

Kim isn’t just on Paw Patrol but starred in Disaster Movie, Deep in the Valley, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, This is Paris, Stockholm Syndrome, Jesus is King, The First Step and her own Fit in your Jeans by Friday.

She made her feature film debut, opposite Carmen Electra, in the disaster film spoof Disaster Movie in 2008, in which she appeared as a character named Lisa. Then in 2013, she played the co-worker of a therapist in 2013’s Temptation.

Kim launched to fame after she received wider notice after the sex tape Superstar, which Kim shot in 2003 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007. However, none of her roles have been as major as Paw Patrol.

She also made a Cameo alongside sister Kendall in Ocean’s 8. The sister duo filmed their scene in 2017, when they played guests at the Met Gala where the robbery takes place.

