Kim Kardashian transforms herself into real-life 'Barbie'











Kim Kardashian is definitely singing “I’m a Barbie girl in the Barbie world” as the reality star transforms herself into “Balenci Barbie” in her latest Instagram photo.

For those who have been following Kim for a while now, you would know that the reality star’s social media game is spot on and her recent photo is just another example of that.

The singer showed off her toned physique and decided to tune into the personality of Barbie but added her own touch to it.

Kim Kardashian transforms into a real-life Barbie

Kim knows just how to grab attention and honestly, we are not even complaining. The SKIMS creator looked incredible as she showed off her physique and new look in the latest photo.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was seen wearing a pink dress while having her blonde hair in a bun. Usually, one would spot Kim in a black or beige color attire but she decided to take a different route with this one.

Calling herself “Balenci Barbie,” it was clear that Kim was loving every part of her attire.

Her relationship with Balenciaga

For the past couple of months, Kim has been promoting Balenciaga. She even walked the ramp for them in the Parish Fashion show.

At the same time, she wore a duct tape dress that had Balenciaga written all over it. There is no doubt that their relationship with the brand has grown over the years and that has also increased her love for them.

Photo by Gotham/GC images

She has become a popular social media personality

Kim had already managed to make a name for herself in the fashion and television industry but the reality star soon managed to take over social media as well by showing off her attire and discussing her upcoming products.

It gave a chance for the fans to interact with her normally as she would often engage with them in conversations about her stories.

Not forget, Kim has also used social media to bring attention to some important political topics. Overall, the reality star is definitely taking over social media platforms as well.

