Kim Kardashian was determined to set up Khloe Kardashian and a famous Netflix star in order to get her sister’s dating “mojo back”.

The Skims founder played a matchmaker in the latest episode of The Kardashians. In season three, episode four, Kim Kardashian vowed to set up her sister Khloe with Italian star Michele Morrone, who starred in the Netflix film 365 Days.

The latest Kardashians episode explained what happened between Khloe and the Netflix star after the two sparked dating rumors last year.

Kim Kardashian plots to set up Khloe with Michele Morrone

Once again, Kim proved that she would go out of her way to help her sister Khloe get back into the dating scene. The businesswoman found out that Italian star Michele Morrone will attend her Dolce & Gabbana ‘Ciao, Kim’ fashion show and decided to set Khloe up with the Netflix star.

“I am such a setter upper and my plan for Khloe is to get her mojo back in Milan,” Kim told the cameras in the new episode.

“Khloé’s going to die. Khloé’s going to be so excited,” she continued. “This guy has no clue we’re doing a whole episode about him.”

“Yeah, I didn’t know I lost my mojo,” Khloe said in a confessional. “But I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf***** somewhere.”

Khloe and Michele sparked rumors last year

Khloe and Michele sparked dating rumors in September 2022 after the Kardashians star shared a backstage snap with the Netflix star.

The photo featured the Good American co-founder in a black bodysuit with sparkly embellishments, while the Italian actor sported an unbuttoned orange shirt and black trousers.

Khloe and Michele sat together during the fashion show and seemed to get along as they were pictured smiling and chatting.

Michele Morrone’s rep denied dating claims

A representative for the 365 Days actor denied any romantic “relationship” between Khloe and Michele after the two made headlines.

“There [is] nothing to the story,” a rep told Today last year. “They were at the D&G show and were asked to take a photo together. Michele thought Khloe was very nice, but that’s the extent of the story. No relationship to speak of.”

The dating speculations arrived after Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson called it quits followers an on-and-off relationship. The couple are parents to two kids together, daughter True, 5, and son, Tatum.

Khloe and the NBA star reunited to celebrate their daughter’s “big day” after True graduated pre-kindergarten.

