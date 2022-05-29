











If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian is famed for, it’s her jaw-dropping, head-turning, eye-catching looks and she’s been serving them for decades. Kim launched her own shapewear brand, SKIMS, in 2019 which has now expanded to offer all kinds of garments.

From her glam to her curves, Kim is an icon to many Kardashian fans and now, some of her wardrobe pieces are available for us regular folk to buy. So, let’s find out more about Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe – she let her followers in on how she came up with her look at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding, too…

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Kim Kardashian reveals wardrobe secrets on IG

On May 28th, Kim took to Instagram Stories to share how her wedding look came together for Kourtney and Travis’ Portofino nuptials.

She paired a Dolce & Gabbana dress that she bought in 2011 with a lace gloved dress from Vetements to make the look more “modern“.

During The Kardashians in 2022, Kim gave viewers a glimpse into her ‘wardrobe’ which housed 30,000 items. Speaking of her clothing style, Kim said one of her “biggest insecurities” is “finding out what her next muse relationship is going to be like“.

Screenshot: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories

Screenshot: Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories

As well as revealing that she wore a recycled look for the Kravis wedding, Kim also shared a link to the Kardashian Kloset page on her Instagram Stories in May 2022.

Items previously owned and worn by Kim are for sale on the website and there are all kinds of items available for fans to purchase.

Tom Ford bodysuits, Loewe sweaters, Prada shoes, Givenchy hats and Balmain sandals are just some of the designer pieces that Kim is selling from her wardrobe.

During Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 7, Kayne helped Kim clear out her closet and was an influence on her style.

As per Cosmopolitan, Kim said of reinventing her style following her and Kanye’s split: “I mean, I’ve always had Kanye there as, like, this crutch to teach me so much about fashion. And having that not be there as my crutch to, like, guide me, has really forced me to figure it out on my own.“

Recreating the Kardashians’ looks couldn’t be easier

When the Kar-Jenners aren’t wearing their own brands of clothing, such as Good American or SKIMS, they are usually donning designer items or haute couture.

Thanks to their Kardashian Kloset website, fans can purchase the exact items they’ve worn and each Kar-Jenner has a section on the site.

They might come in at hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, but the Kardashians’ clothes are available for purchase for anyone that wants them.

If Kim K can recycle clothes, and eBay is the new sponsor on Love Island for fashion, then it looks like restyling old looks is the ‘in’ thing now!

