Monday, September 4 was an important day for the ‘Beyhive’ as Beyoncé Knowles celebrated her 42nd birthday on tour. The global superstar is currently in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour which runs from May to October 2023. Some of the celebrities in attendance at Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium performance included Penelope Disick and Kim Kardashian.

When it comes to outfit choices, the Kardashians are often shutting down the internet and events. Beyoncé’s birthday tour date was a perfect opportunity for Kim Kardashian to show off her enviable figure in a diamond-encrusted top, but all eyes were actually on another member of the Kar-Jenner family this September.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Penelope Disick poses with aunt Kim Kardashian

Taking to Instagram on September 5, Kim and Khloé Kardashian shared snaps of some of their family ready to party at Beyoncé’s SoFi gig.

The group photos show Khloé, Kim, Penelope Disick, and North West dressed in the event’s silver dress code.

More snaps show that Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner, and Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were also enjoying the Renaissance World Tour.

Kim dresses in diamonds

Of course, if you give Kim a fashion assignment, she’s going to ace it. The 42-year-old opted for a Swarovski diamond-encrusted top for the silver and chrome-themed event.

Kim paired the top with some baggy flared, ripped jeans, heels, and a sparkly silver bag.

The Kardashians star posed alongside her daughter and niece who wore silver from head-to-toe and her sister, Khloé, who opted for silver trousers and a white top as well as multiple diamond chains around her neck.

Penelope Disick steals the show

While all of the Kar-Jenners and their Renaissance crew were looking flawless, there was one family member who stood out to fans.

Some have gone as far as to call Kim’s niece an “icon.”

Kim may have been wearing a diamond-encrusted top to the Beyoncé show but Penelope appears to have fans hailing her “that girl.”

Many took to the comments section of Kim’s post to write that they “love P.”

Others commented on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s daughter, writing: “Penelope is the new Kylie,” and “P is just so iconic.”