Kim Kardashian, aka, Chicago West’s twin, has once again taken to her Instagram to post another throwback pic and this time it goes all the way back to 1987, way before her ‘soccer mom’ days.

The Kardashians have been slaying our screens since 2007, and it seems like Kim Kardashian was always the main character in her adorable childhood pic.

We take a closer look at the 42-year-old’s 1987 throwback and her recent Instagram trips down memory lane.

Kim Kardashian posts 1987 throwback

Kim took to her 349 million Instagram followers to share an old picture of herself from 1987. In the caption, she simply wrote: “1987 KK”.

At the time of the picture, the second eldest Kardashian sibling would have been just seven years old.

The young star dressed up in a pretty pink outfit with bows and proudly showed off a couple of dragon faces painted on her face. This must have been before her ‘bumper sticker on a Bentley’ attitude was born.

A young Kim Kardashian then completed her outfit with some cute pink frilly socks and a pair of white sneakers. A style icon since day one.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment young Kim Kardashian on how cute she was. One wrote: “so adorable”.

“Always been a cutie,” commented another.

Others, once again couldn’t believe how much Kim Kardashian looked like her daughter Chicago West. “Is that you Chicago,” asked one.

“THOUGHT this was Chi for a second! She’s your twin,” wrote another.

Kim seems to be in a nostalgic mood

It seems like Kim Kardashian is in a nostalgic mood and she’s posted a range of throwback pictures to her Instagram lately.

Just last week, the mom of four posted a throwback of her 1992 Malibu racing license which drove fans crazy. Many were commenting how much she looked like children North West and Chicago and how her 12-year-old attitude was giving ‘major North energy.’

She also took to the ‘gram to post a range of throwback pics for her brother Rob Kardashian‘s birthday. Rob celebrated his 36th birthday last week and his sisters, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, took to the social media platform to share a range of throwback pics.

In Kim’s post, she wrote: “Happy Birthday Robertito. I just love you SO SO SOOOO much!!!” She concluded the lengthy paragraph with: “You make our entire family’s days with you’re silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you!”

The star is on a ‘soccer mom’ tour around Europe

Kim Kardashian is now a self-proclaimed soccer mom as she has visited not one, but two football matches with her son Saint.

The duo first took to London where they watched Arsenal play at the Emirate’s Stadium before they headed across the Channel to Le Parc des Princes to watch PSG against Rennes, where they were joined by Kendall Jenner.

PSG and Arsenal lost both games Kim attended, with some fans taking to Twitter to call it the “Kardashian curse.”