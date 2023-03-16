Kim Kardashian has taken to her Instagram to post a throwback of her young self on her racing license from 1992, and it seems like she’s passed her genes down to her children as fans compare her to both North and Chicago West.

The Kardashians have been on our screens since 2007, and it seems like Kim Kardashian was destined to become a star 15 years before her big break if her throwback pic is anything to go by.

We take a closer look at the pic that shows Kim was just as cool back then as she is now.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian posts ‘driving license’ throwback pic from 1992

Kim took to her Instagram to post a throwback of her ‘Malibu Grand Prix’ racing license issued in April 1992. The license gave 11-year-old Kim approval to drive 30-mile-per-hour go-carts.

Although she was only 11 years old at the time, Kim was already rocking the glam, wearing a brown matte lip and a range of chokers. It seems like the mom of 4 was posing for the ‘gram before Instagram was even a thing as she pouted for the camera.

One fan commented: Looks like you inspired Kourtney’s current punk phase.” Travis Barker who?

No words were needed for the pic as Kim simply captioned the license “cool.”

The 42-year-old is known for keeping memorabilia and showed younger sister Khloe Kardashian her memory box in one of The Kardashian episodes, where she kept things such as cinema ticket stubs and takeaway boxes from first dates.

Fans are comparing Kim to eldest daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is usually compared to her daughter Chicago West, however, in this pic, she reminded fans of her oldest child, North West, with her ‘iconic attitude’.

Radio host Crystal Rosas wrote: “This has Northy’s iconic attitude all over it I’m obsessed.”

“Northie looks just like you,” gushed one of Kim’s 348 million followers.

“Wow, I see Chi Chi and Northie in Kim here!” commented another.

We’re sure North won’t have any complaints being compared to her mother as the two seem inseparable on their joint TikTok account. A couple of months ago, North was seen rocking a T-Shirt with her mom’s face on.

The T-Shirt was made by Dolce and Gabbana and isn’t just exclusive to Northie. Fans can buy the exclusive “Ciao, Kim” Pasta T-shirt, but it may set them back a bit. We’re sure North got hers for free!

Kim and North show off their close bond on TikTok

It seems like North West has also inherited Kim Kardashian’s stardom as she’s become a viral sensation on the joint KimandNorth TikTok account.

North has endlessly entertained social media users with her cosplaying of dad Kanye West and her TikToks with rapper Ice Spice, although these didn’t come without controversy from fans.

She may have even inherited the influencer mindset as the latest TikTok on the account shows her showcasing a range of products in an aesthetic montage. She’s also quite the artist as her drawings of her favorite rapper and f her grandma Kris Jenner have shown.

We can’t wait to see where North’s career takes her in the future!