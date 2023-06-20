Kim Kardashian let her fans in on a facial beauty treatment she opts for in 2023. The Kardashians star maintains her youthful appearance at 42 years old and fans are always eager to know just how she does it. While the Kar-Jenners keep a lot of things under wraps, Kim decided to share where she gets her facials done and what’s involved.

The Kardashians viewers will have seen the family try out all kinds of things over the years including laser hair removal, sauna treatments, temporary fillers, and laser removal for cellulite and stretch marks. Now, Kim is letting fans into her beauty room in June. She was surprised at how much she loved the treatment considering how much she “loves to be warm.”

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ULTA Beauty / KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian’s ‘freezing’ facial

Taking to Instagram Stories on June 19, Kim Kardashian shared that she had opted for a treatment with esthetician to the A-Listers, Joanna Czech.

Kim shared a snap of a treatment bed in a beauty room and wrote: “I could have slept here all night!”

The reality star added that the bed was super comfortable and that she “slept through the entire treatment.”

Kim woke up to ‘cryo-freezing mechanism’

After falling asleep during her facial treatment, Kim said that she woke up to a “cryo-freezing mechanism” on her face.

The 42-year-old said that she usually “loves to be warm,” but “did not care,” adding: “It was perfection.”

She tagged Joanna Czech in the post, who has also worked on Anna Wintour and more celebrities’ faces.

The Kardashian’s facial costs $275

According to Joanna Czech’s website, the skincare expert offers all kinds of services. The Cryo Drainage Facial is just one of them and it costs $275 for the 45-minute treatment.

The same facial as Kim’s is said to “soothe, sculpt, lift, tighten, and tone” the skin. The treatment is also perfect for “rejuvenating fatigued skin, restoring firmness and radiance, and helping reduce swelling.”

Joanna also offers LED facials, facial massages, lash tinting, abdomen treatments, brow shaping, upper body LED, and much more.

