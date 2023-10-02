Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud continues in season 4 of The Kardashians but a recent Instagram post hints that the drama may be over. The reality family united to celebrate the upcoming arrival of Baby Barker in a Disney-themed bash, putting the “Not Kourtney” chat fiasco to rest.

The Kardashians season 4 premiered last week and Kim and Kourtney’s feud showed no signs of stopping. After 10 episodes of constant bickering over Dolce & Gabbana last series, with the eldest sister accusing Kim of stealing her 90s Italian wedding aesthetic for her own campaign, the rivalry is now focused on more deep-rooted issues.

Hurtful comments were exchanged in episode 1, including Kim Kardashian‘s bombshell revelation that there is a group chat labeled “Not Kourtney” with her own friends.

Fans have since bombarded Kim’s Instagram vowing to be Team Kourtney but it seems like the sisters are already over the drama.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s Baby Barker post suggests Kourtney feud is done and dusted

On Sunday, Kim took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into Kourtney’s baby shower for her first child with Travis Barker. It wouldn’t be a Kardashian bash without a theme and this time, vintage Disney was the design.

The 42-year-old wore a pastel yellow cardigan with a short black leather skirt and matching towering platforms. 10-year-old North West twinned in a coral-red crop jacket and platform boots.

The Instagram consisted of nine images, but only one was a photo of Kourtney and Travis, prompting criticism that Kim managed to make the baby shower all about herself.

“So…this is your sister’s shower and your post is all about you… shocking,” a fan said. One might even say it screams “Not Kourtney”.

The internet may be overanalyzing as Kourtney is seemingly unbothered by the post. In fact, she reposted it on her own story and even thanked her family for the party.

“Thank you sisters and mom for the best social distanced baby shower or my dreams,” she commented under the upload. So there you have it: the bad blood is over.

The family was forced to party Covid style as Blink-182 drummer Travis announced he tested positive last week.

Kourtney clarified who excluded her from the group chats

Kourtney has revealed where her friends stand on the now infamous “Not Kourtney” group chat. On Friday, the expecting mother posted a screenshot of a text conversation with several of her friends, in which they revealed they weren’t on the ‘”Not Kourtney” group chat. It debunks Kim’s claims that the group conversation involved Lemme founder’s close pals.

Allie Rizzo Sartiano and Simon Huck both cleared their names, claiming that trolls were attacking them for their alleged involvement in the fiasco. Sartiano even suggested soft-launching a “YASS Kourtney group chat” in retaliation.

Kourtney later revealed that only her sisters were members of the exclusive conversation. “No the members of that chat are namely Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie,” she said. “Case closed.”